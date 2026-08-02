Everything I Saw at Day 4 of Jaguars Training Camp: Travis Hunter's Breakout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Welcome back, Travis Hunter.

The Jaguars' star second-year player has been one of the top stories of training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars since camp officially kicked off on Wednesday. But it is what Hunter did on Day 4 of camp on Sunday that officially announced his triumphant return.

So, what did we see from Hunter and the rest of the Jaguars on Day 4 of training camp? We break it down below.

Travis Hunter Has His Breakout Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) is helped on technique by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the last practice day before pads come on during Monday's practice, the Jaguars did a good amount of end of half situational work that led to limited highlights on the day. That is for everyone other than Travis Hunter, who had by far his best day in camp thus far. It was the kidn of practice pefomance where every single person in attendance, from fans to media, could walk away saying "this was the Travis Hunter day."

Hunter has been taking snaps at both cornerback and wide receiver in team drills throughout each and every day of camp so far, and this continued on Sunday. The difference with Sunday's practice is that after several days of solid but unspectacular flashes and a few "almost" big plays, Hunter was ble to take over team drills with arguably the two biggest plays of the entire practice.

Hunter started his day with a big gain through the air during the first session of team drills, catching a pass from Trevor Lawrence while being covered by Jarian Jones before picking up a nice chunk of yards after the catch. At that point, it had been Hunter's top highlight play of training camp. That lasted for all of about 15 minutes.

Once the Jaguars broke into their second session of team drills, Hunter took over. He intercepted Nick Mullens with an athletic grab near the sideline on one rep and then just a few plays late switched to offense. Once on that side of the ball, he made a contested catch against likely DPI for what would have amounted to a 40-yard gain from Trevor Lawrence. Hunter did a little bit of everything on Sunday, and he was ultimately the camper of the day.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Takes a Step

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Christian Rodriguez Jr. (24) looks on during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have made it clear this week that they are not going to rush Chris Rodriguez Jr. back into a full workload just for the sake of doing so. And through the first three days of training camp, his reps reflected that as he got no snaps in team drills and stuck to working in individual drills during the first-half of practice. That all changed on Sunday, however.

No, Rodriguez did not suddenly start getting a ton of reps in team drills and officially stake his claim to the RB1 spot or the backfield rotation. But he did get two carries in team drills, with one coming on a handoff from Nick Mullens and the other coming on a handoff from Trevor Lawrence. It was ultimately a small step forward for the Jaguars' top free agent addition, but it was still a worthwhile and important step regardless.

The question remains of when Rodriguez will start seeing closer to a full load of work in practice. Until he gets to that point, it will feel like Bhayshul Tuten is going to continue to get a bulk of the key carries in practice. This was an important day for Rodriguez though, and we can see where he has progressed from this in a week or so.

"He brings an element. I think Liam's [Head Coach Liam Coen] made the point of staying on schedule and kind of setting that tempo of our offense with the run game specifically," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said about Rodriguez Jr. after practice. "I think the balance that he has in the run game and the vision and the ability to have strong runs and take two-yard runs and make them into five-yard runs, those may not seem like a big deal, but it's such a big difference being able to play on schedule and stay on schedule."

Parker Washington Continues to Standout

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks on the field during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' wide receiver room had another good day on Sunday, which has quickly become a theme in training camp. The rookies made impressive grabs between Josh Cameron and CJ Williams, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers had efficient outings alongside Trevor Lawrence, and then there were the Travis Hunter plays. But even with all of these positive performances, the one that still largely stood out was Parker Washington's.

Washington has routinely been the top target for Trevor Lawrence in practice during training camp, and it is easy to see why. He is catching everything that is thrown in his direction and it sure seems like he is getting consistent separation regardless of which cornerback the Jaguars have placed in front of him on the rep. Washington finished his day with a sliding grab for a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence, and his arrow is pointing up.

The Defensive Practice Player of the Day is ...

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of talk about the offense so far, so we are going to shift gears and look at the standout defensive player of the day. For me, the answer is clear: second-year defensive end B.J. Green, who has put together a strong training camp to this point. Green entered camp needing to standout to find a real role in the Jaguars' pass-rush rotation, and he has certainly done that and some so far.

Green's best day yet came on Sunday, with the former undrafted free agent creating consistent disruption against both the run and the pass. He would have had a sack of Trevor Lawrence in team drills after bowling over the right tackle, and he then made multiple stops across the rest of practice. For a guy who the team seemingly challenge to enter year two with some improvement, he has checked a lot of boxes.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The best play of the day was Hunter's second big catch on offense. Not only was it an impressive contested catch, but it was another example of the Jaguars seeing no fear from Hunter when it comes to workong with his recovered knee.

Other Notes

CJ Williams had another nice catch, and this one came in team drills with Travis Hunter in coverage. It felt like the only rep Hunter lost all day.

I had Arik Armstead and Yasir Abdullah down for sacks during team drills.

Quintin Morris caught a touchdown from Nick Mullens during team drills, his first touchdown of training camp.

Cole Van Lanen was once again working off to the side and running sprints for the Jaguars.