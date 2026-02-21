Jaguars Brass Taking Another Page From Rams' Playbook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a busy offseason ahead of them, and a big part of that offseason kicks off next week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

With that in mind, this will be one part of the offseason where the Jaguars won't make an appearance -- at least their brass will not.

Combine Update

Much like the Los Angeles Rams' brass has done for years, the Jaguars' head coach and general manager duo of Liam Coen and James Gladstone will not be making appearances at Lucas Oil Stadium to make comments during combine week. This has long been a practice held by the Rams, and it has been the expectation for the Jaguars to eventually follow.

Coen and Gladstone both spoke at the combine last year, but the circumstances were unique. Gladstone had just been hired days before, while Coen had a newly-put together coaching staff that would benefit from the opportunity of spending the week together in Indianapolis.

HC & GM podium schedule for Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/8u2g0W0pb4 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 20, 2026

Last year, Gladstone spoke about the Rams' process with the combine and how the Jaguars planned to approach it.

“So, with that, I haven’t been to the Combine since 2019, but there’s an extreme value to the Combine and the event that’s put forward. Now, with that, I think the fact that we’re a new coaching staff, a new general manager working with our scouting staff, this is a great opportunity for an offsite and just building some of the connective tissue that otherwise wouldn’t necessarily exist because we’d just be in our normal mode of operation in Jacksonville," Gladstone said last year.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"So, we’re already meeting today, tomorrow and beyond with our pro scouting staff and our coaching staff working through the initial conversations around our roster as well as the pro-free agent landscape while also working in some of the conversations that are specific to the Draft. So, it’s a great dynamic at this stage and really looking forward to more that comes with the rest of the week.”"

Coen said similar things at last year's combine, noting that the event gave the Jaguars a chance to get on the same page ahead of free agency, which occurred just weeks after Gladstone's hiring.

Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, left and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watch warm up before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Well, first and foremost, super excited to be here. I mean, it's been a couple of years since I've been able to get here. This has been a great opportunity for our staff to really kind of get in the weeds with each other. We just really kind of finalized this staff, and it's been a great op [opportunity] for us to be able to get into the weeds," Coen said last year.

"We're really just working from Indy. We've taken our whole process, what we would be doing in Jacksonville right now, and taken that to Indy. We're doing, obviously, some of the free agent meetings, going through the draft, and then also, obviously, doing some schemes, some football, and getting with the coaches. So, it's been a great transition so far and really kind of—we're really happy to be here.”

In short, last year's combine appearance seemed more like a matter of circumstance. Moving forward, expect this to be the Jaguars' new normal.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.