What Key Offseason Dates Mean for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 offseason is upon us, and it is certainly set to be an intriguing one for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars' front office and coaching staff will look to build upon the stellar 2025 season the team just produced, but there are more marks for the Jaguars to hit. To hit those marks, the Jaguars will have to be hitting on all cylinders throughout the course of the offseason.

With that in mind, here is how the Jaguars' brass, led by Liam Coen, James Gladstone, and Tony Boselli, can maneuver the offseason and its important deadlines.

Franchise Tag Deadline

The NFL's franchise tag window will be open from Feb. 17 through March 3, which gives the Jaguars a few weeks to determine if they want to let the window pass before making a move on either Devin Lloyd or Travis Etienne . It seems highly unlikely the Jaguars use the tag, especially on Lloyd, but this could be seen as a last and final option by the Jaguars to retain both

NFL Scouting Combine

The Jaguars were live and present at the NFL Scouting Combine last year, which was just days after the hiring of James Gladstone as general manager. It was Gladstone's first combine in years due to the Los Angeles Rams' practice of having their top brass sit out the trip. We will see if the Jaguars will return in 2026, or if they will take a page out of the Rams' playbook.

Free Agency Windows

The "legal tampering period", as it is so ironically phrased, begins at noon on March 9. This is more or less the official start of free agency and when many of the top deals will be agreed upon, and deals can be made official when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. on March 11. The Jaguars have until this time to get something done with their internal free agents, such as Lloyd and Etienne, before other teams can start wooing them.

Offseason Workouts Begin

The next time Coen will have the Jaguars at his command on the practice field will be on April 20, when the Jaguars' offseason program officially begins. The Jaguars will have their new pieces on the field in terms of free agents, while this will also be a date to watch for Travis Hunter, Caleb Ransaw, and Jourdan Lewis.

NFL Draft

The Jaguars hold 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be April 23-April 25. The Jaguars don't hold a first-round pick, so their first selection at No. 56 is slotted to happen during Day 2 of the NFL Draft on April 24.

5th-Year Option Deadline

The deadline to exercise the fifth-year options for the 2023 NFL Draft class will be on May 1, giving the Jaguars a key deadline to watch for Anton Harrison. The former first-round pick should be a likely candidate to have the option retained as the Jaguars look to lock up their young offensive tackle at some point.

