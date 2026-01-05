Breaking Down the Jaguars' AFC South Title Win Over Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their third AFC South title on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and it was a day of celebration of the remarkable regular-season the team has had.

We discuss the Jaguars ' big win over the Titans and what the AFC South title means for the new regime in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

The Jaguars fell behind the Tennessee Titans early on after an early Cam Ward touchdown followed a quick three-and-out from the Jaguars to start the game. But just like the Jaguars have done throughout the course of their 13-4 season, they were able to find a way to get back on track without fretting too much over the slower start.

"I think that's kind of how we've been playing in a lot of ways, and the way that we've been approaching each week has been almost playoff mentality for a while now," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Sunday.

With the win, Coen became the seventh head coach in NFL history to win 13-plus games in his first season as a head coach. The 2025 Jaguars join the 2025 Patriots and 1999 Colts as the only teams in NFL history to win 13-plus games one season after losing 13-plus games. Jacksonville’s 13 wins are the most by an AFC South team since 2009 (Indianapolis Colts, 14).

The Jaguars are now on the doorstep of one of the biggest games in franchise history: a Wild Card battle at home against the Buffalo Bills and reigning MVP Josh Allen. The Jaguars have fought for their spot in the playoff race, and that included a quick and effective rebound against the Titans in Week 18 to secure the AFC South title and potentially even more.

"We haven't talked about playoffs, but I think that they understand the severity of what's at stake and where we're at, and that truly it's win or go home at this point. They've taken it so -- like we talked about last night: Today is the biggest game in franchise history, because it's the next one. That's it, because it's the next one. That's been the mindset and mentality of this group. They've stayed even-keeled, and I think that, yeah, there's confidence, this team has confidence, but they're not overlooking anybody, and they know that whoever comes here has to play us.

