What the Jaguars Truly Missed Out On

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team that experienced a meteoric rise under a new head coach, and one that aims to sustain that success into 2026. Unfortunately, that success came to a screeching halt in the first round of the playoffs when they ran into a team much more experienced than themselves. Although the Buffalo Bills had the reigning MVP on their team, the Jaguars only lost by a field goal.

They gave it their all in their home stadium, and even though they lost, their outlook on the offseason was bright. This was only Liam Coen's first season as their head coach, and he helped them become the winners of the AFC South and host a playoff game. Now that the season is over, what did that loss truly cost the Jaguars?

Interesting Hypothetical

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The reality is that the AFC was wide open this season, and any of the teams could've made a run at the Super Bowl since the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, or Cincinnati Bengals didn't even make it in. That was the narrative going into the playoffs, and seeing as how the New England Patriots got destroyed in the Super Bowl by the Seattle Seahawks, this really was anyone's year.

The Bills, who beat the Jaguars, then went on to lose to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round. Bo Nix got injured, and then the Broncos lost to the Patriots, which is how they ended up as the AFC representative in the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, if the Jaguars' defense had been able to hold on to the lead with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Trevor Lawrence hadn't thrown a game-losing interception; they would've won. The Jaguars had taken care of the Broncos at home three weeks earlier, so Nix's injury or not, it's not hard to see them advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

Though the Patriots have an 8 - 2 record all-time against the Jaguars, the last time they met in 2024, the Jaguars won in dominant fashion. In a hypothetical championship game between the Jaguars and the Patriots, I think the Jaguars would come out on top,

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no guarantee that the Jaguars beating the Bills means they'd make it all the way to a Super Bowl, but it's easy to see how they could've made it. I don't think they would've been able to overcome the dominant Seahawks defense, but a Super Bowl appearance in Coen's first season is a lot better than a Wild Card appearance.

Never again miss one major story related to the Jaguars missing out when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.