What the Jaguars Truly Missed Out On
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team that experienced a meteoric rise under a new head coach, and one that aims to sustain that success into 2026. Unfortunately, that success came to a screeching halt in the first round of the playoffs when they ran into a team much more experienced than themselves. Although the Buffalo Bills had the reigning MVP on their team, the Jaguars only lost by a field goal.
They gave it their all in their home stadium, and even though they lost, their outlook on the offseason was bright. This was only Liam Coen's first season as their head coach, and he helped them become the winners of the AFC South and host a playoff game. Now that the season is over, what did that loss truly cost the Jaguars?
Interesting Hypothetical
The reality is that the AFC was wide open this season, and any of the teams could've made a run at the Super Bowl since the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, or Cincinnati Bengals didn't even make it in. That was the narrative going into the playoffs, and seeing as how the New England Patriots got destroyed in the Super Bowl by the Seattle Seahawks, this really was anyone's year.
The Bills, who beat the Jaguars, then went on to lose to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round. Bo Nix got injured, and then the Broncos lost to the Patriots, which is how they ended up as the AFC representative in the Super Bowl.
However, if the Jaguars' defense had been able to hold on to the lead with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Trevor Lawrence hadn't thrown a game-losing interception; they would've won. The Jaguars had taken care of the Broncos at home three weeks earlier, so Nix's injury or not, it's not hard to see them advancing to the AFC Championship Game.
Though the Patriots have an 8 - 2 record all-time against the Jaguars, the last time they met in 2024, the Jaguars won in dominant fashion. In a hypothetical championship game between the Jaguars and the Patriots, I think the Jaguars would come out on top,
There's no guarantee that the Jaguars beating the Bills means they'd make it all the way to a Super Bowl, but it's easy to see how they could've made it. I don't think they would've been able to overcome the dominant Seahawks defense, but a Super Bowl appearance in Coen's first season is a lot better than a Wild Card appearance.
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.