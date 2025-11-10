Breaking Down the Jaguars' Devastating Loss to the Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are down bad after a brutal 36-29 loss to the Houston Texans, and we broke it all down for you in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
For a partial transcript of head coach Liam Coen's comments post-game, view below.
Q: On how shocking the fourth quarter was?
Coen: “The reality is we gave up a 19-point lead to lose the game. Part of winning in the National Football League is sustaining a lead. We just needed one stop; didn't get one. Against a tough defense points were hard to come by. You score 29, however the points come, you feel like you're going to have a chance to go win; didn't get it done.”
Q: On if they changed anything up to force the three-and-outs in the fourth quarter?
Coen: “Yeah, we were down couple lineman at one point. Anton [Jaguars T Anton Harrison] had to come out, Chuma's [Jaguars G Chuma Edoga] in. We had [Jaguars OL] Patrick Mekari coming out, ‘Monheim’ [Jaguars C Jonah Monehim] is in. Just didn't execute extremely well I don't think on that, specifically that one drive backed up kind of-ish when we punted it when we had the sack I believe on the third down. That's the No. 1 defense in the NFL and that's the reality. Points were definitely hard to come by, especially in the second half. We got a lot of help from teams and a couple turnovers early, but we weren't able to go capitalize. 4-11 on third down versus 10-15.”
Q: On the defense in the fourth quarter and if he would have liked to have Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile make any different calls?
Coen: “I was on the headset hearing him call. When you blitz, you're a little susceptible in the back end when you blitz and when we four-man rush we're not getting home. That's the reality. That's a hard place as any coach to be in. Players as well at times. So got to go watch the tape to see exactly every call but I didn't necessarily think were putting these guys in really bad positions. You're trying to hold onto a lead and make them earn it. We let up too many explosive plays.”
