How the Jaguars Can Use Pro Bowl Snubs to Their Advantage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are still not getting the respect they deserve.

That much has been clear all season long, even during the Jaguars' big six-game winning streak. In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss why this is no different when it comes to this year's Pro Bowl selection.

Watch today's episode below

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen and head coach Liam Coen each spoke on Wednesday about the Jaguars' lack of Pro Bowl nods, with the Jaguars only having one Pro Bowler in long snapper Ross Matiscik. The Jaguars did have four alternates named, but the Jaguars are ultimately an 11-4 team with only one Pro Bowler, while some losing teams have more than five.

So, will the Jaguars use the Pro Bowl snubs to add to a growing list of sleights against the team as motivation fuel? For Coen, there is no question.

“Yeah, I would imagine. Look, we can't control those decisions, and we have a lot of players that very prideful and have done some really cool things. And to be 11-4 and have one, that just speaks volumes," Coen said.

Amongst the biggest snub for the Jaguars was linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd has been one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL this year, but players with fewer interceptions, tackles for loss, quarterback hits, and sacks have earned the nod over him.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hines-Allen made a point on Wednesday to not how upset he was particularly about Lloyd getting snubbed, and the Jaguars have made it clear that they hear and see the disrespect they get each week. It has helped fuel them week in and week out, and it is not changing anytime soon.

“I think it's probably a shared thought process maybe in a lot of ways where, I've voiced this before, where when we got together here almost a year from now, whatever it's been with a lot of these players, they voiced some of this stuff," Coen said earlier this week.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"They voiced their desire to take the next step and that they did feel like that there was a group of guys that had a chip on their shoulder that needed an edge, that wanted to play with an edge. And look, so many people here do want to prove something. There's a lot of first timers in roles. There's a lot of players that, whether they came in via free agency, the draft, whether they're here already, whatever that case is, I think it's a group of guys that are proving something."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.