The Jacksonville Jaguars are 9-4 and leaders of the AFC South after demolishing division rival, the Indianapolis Colts, in a statement that turned heads on Sunday. Jacksonville showed this weekend that they are legitimate, taking down quality teams across the board this season while still growing and strengthening as a group.

One of the Jaguars' key reasons for their current four-game winning streak is the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is finally playing to his skill set. I broke down the All-22 film after the game and saw a performance that should instill confidence in Jaguars fans alike, so let's dive into the tape.

What the tape showed of Lawrence

All season, we have been waiting to see the signal-caller who shone bright from the second half of 2022 to the first half of 2023. Against the Colts, Lawrence did just that, completing 17 of 30 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He was accurate, fearless downfield, and utilized his god-given abilities to make plays.

Before I started watching the All-22, I asked myself if the performance could be sustainable in the final four games of the season--a question that will be answered toward the end of this article. Let's take a look at four passes from Sunday's game that truly stood out.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars, facing a 2nd & long, are in doubles out of shotgun with a stacked look to the boundary against a split-high look from the Colts. Tight end Brenton Strange is the perimeter X-receiver with Jakobi Meyers in the slot running a variation of a smash concept. Strange draws the two underneath defenders in this high-low read for Lawrence, while Meyers gets leverage on the boundary safety for a potential completion that would’ve counted as a first down at the collegiate level.

However, I feel that Lawrence has too wide a base, leading to the pass being too high for Meyers to get both feet down. This concept could’ve been suited more toward the field side, where Meyers has more space to get his feet and body to the ground in bounds.

Reposting...Smash variation to the boundary. Would like to see Trevor leverage this pass lower. Slight overthrow/inaccurate pass on the corner. Great effort from Meyers. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/rksUnE468t — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 9, 2025

Just a couple of plays removed from Devin Lloyd’s interception, the Jaguars are again in doubles out of shotgun to the boundary against the Colts, who are playing Cover 3. Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers are running slot go’s with quick sticks to the sideline.

The boundary side safety is going to buzz to Meyers' side, and Lawrence sees this, recognizing the depth space Thomas had to the field side against the single-high safety. Lawrence confidently rips this pass down the seam and gets 18 impressive yards to generate first-and-goal.

Whew, what a great throw from Trevor Lawrence against Cover 3. Seam shot underneath the single-high defender. The angles are🤌. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/AhKaK5d0w5 — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 8, 2025

This is a key 3rd down for the Jaguars early in the ball game. The Colts are playing Cover 2 man as Jacksonville runs a switch release in-breaking pattern from the field with a flood concept to the boundary. Thomas is matched against a top man defender, Chavarious Ward, running a go route, something Thomas excels in.

Lawrence begins to showcase trust in his young wide receiver because as soon as he hitches, he is launching the ball downfield to a striding Thomas with superb ball placement paired with a fantastic one-handed catch down the sideline. This is made possible because the out from Strange draws safety Nick Cross underneath, freeing the shot downfield.

The ball placement from Trevor Lawrence here is elite. Striding BTJ and the catch from him, too. Beautiful. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/dzZkR1HeyU — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 8, 2025

Once again, the Jaguars have another critical third down late in the first half with a 3rd & 15 up 21-10. The Colts are playing Cover 1 robber with a post-snap rotation from the safeties, but we’re going to look at the matchup between Tim Patrick and cornerback Jaylon Jones on the strong side of the field.

As Lawrence works through his progressions, he sees Jones bite on the in-breaking action from Patrick on the double move, creating immediate separation. Lawrence lets this pass fly and places the ball perfectly to Patrick for a 37-yard gain. These are the types of throws downfield that have been missing from the Jaguars' offense, and on a rainy Sunday in Jacksonville, the downfield passing game was brought to life.

Great placement from Trevor Lawrence on the dbl move to Tim Patrick. Perfecto. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/cc9dOwig7h — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 9, 2025

Despite being up multiple scores deep into the fourth quarter, Jacksonville was still making big plays.

The Colts send an overload pressure from the blindside, and a free rusher gets after Lawrence. In most instances this season, we would've seen Lawrence take a bad sack, but he immediately rolls out and scrambles to his left for space to throw from a platform. He sees an open Patrick on the underneath crosser, throwing an incredible pass moving to his left to Patrick for a 26-yard gain on this scoring drive.

Trevor Lawrence, you are ridiculous (look at what you can become!). #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/tHQB1FiJpe — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 8, 2025

Sunday was arguably Lawrence's best game since the overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys at home in 2022, as the Jaguars marched to the divisional round that season. Head coach Liam Coen has been able to trigger a response from his star quarterback to stop being a robot and to be the player he is supposed to be without worrying about the small details. Since that talk a few weeks ago, Lawrence has been playing excellent football.

Now, Lawrence must maintain this consistency against a tough yet lowly New York Jets team before facing the Colts and Denver Broncos in the weeks after. For the moment, be excited about this progress for your franchise signal-caller, Jaguars fans. You deserve it.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs downfield after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

