The Bold Message the Jaguars Just Sent the AFC

For the last five weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have garnered a rebound from a lowly entry into the bye week. Sunday was their opportunity to show the world they mean business, and did so in more ways than one.

The Jaguars scored quickly on the Indianapolis Colts and never let up afterward, taking a 28-10 lead at halftime before finishing out with sole possession of the AFC South lead, dominating their division rival, 36-19. Head coach Liam Coen and his team shot a message across the bow to the rest of the conference after Sunday's big win: they can compete with the best and anyone that comes their way.

The Jaguars are ready for the AFC's best

Jacksonville is not flawless. They can improve in areas, including general discipline and penalties that have plagued them for much of the season, and are, for better or worse, inconsistent at times. It is a fascinating group that still has to answer some questions, but those are coming far fewer in between after Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has been splendid with his unit for the last four games, including this weekend, decimating opponents in the run game and creating turnovers once again, which also includes three against the Colts and linebacker Devin Lloyd securing his fifth interception of the season.

On offense, it was an impressive display of strength against a quality Colts defense that didn't have many answers for the Jaguars' explosive plays, many of which came in the air, courtesy of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who put together his best game of the season in the biggest game of the year.

Lawrence was phenomenal, making the elite throws that can restart belief in his ability to be a high-end starter in this league. He was confident throwing to the seams, attacking the vertical planes downfield, and was poised and composed when pressure began to constrict the pocket. Under these types of circumstances, it was Lawrence's most important and best performance of the year--yes, even more so than their Monday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think this team is continuing to gain confidence, especially our quarterback right now," Coen said in his post-game press conference. "And that's something that ultimately is going to continue to hopefully lead us."

Coen's words are ringing true on this four-game winning streak. There is a sense of renewed and higher confidence within the organization, its players, and coaches that they are capable of winning any game, no matter the opponent. This makes the Jaguars dangerous in many ways, especially if the quarterback is playing at a high level.

When the quarterback is playing to his potential, the Jaguars can win on any given Sunday. The last two games and flashes against the Cardinals showcase a football team that is seeing the maturation from its most important position on the roster and the culmination of a team understanding their tasks in new systems.

The Jaguars may have all but clinched the division with four weeks to go, as their next four opponents feature--in no order--the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Colts, and Denver Broncos, the latter of which may be their toughest game yet. However, confidence should be sky high in the team's capabilities of competing with the best of the best in the league's toughest conference.

