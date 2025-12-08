Tim Patrick Reveals Biggest Factor to Jaguars' Surging Offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got another breakout performance in their offense in Week 14, with wide receiver Tim Patrick putting together the best game of his season on Sunday.

Watch Tim Patrick Discuss Below

For Patrick, Sunday's game was one that was long in the making. Patrick has been spoken of highly by the Jaguars' locker room and coaching staff all year for his work ethic and toughness, with the stat box not always fully representing his impact. Asked to step into the No. 3 wide receiver role after Parker Washington's injury, though, and Patrick delivered.

Asked on Monday what has been the biggest part of the Jaguars' flipped switch on offense, which resulted in 34 scored points against the Colts, and Patrick had a quick answer.

“Honestly, Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] (laugh). QB, he's facilitating to everybody. He has full control of the offense, he's running when he needs to run. He's throwing when he needs to throw and obviously the run game and our line," Patrick said.

"I think we understand what type of team we are and the type of team that we want to be. We want to run the ball, we want to be physical and when we need to throw the ball, we're going to throw the ball and we're going to make plays.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) signs a first down after hauling in a pass in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 36-19. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence and Patrick have connected on big plays throughout the season after the team traded for Patrick before Week 1. Patrick has played a key role on the Jaguars' depth chart throughout the season, and on Sunday he became the latest player to step up in a big way with a five-catch, 78-yard performance that included a first-half touchdown.

Patrick credited Lawrence for his high level of play throughout his comments on Monday, and it is clear that the Jaguars' fifth-year passer is starting to hit his stride at just the right time. When he does that, players like Patrick can only benefit from it.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) sits on the field after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“It's just having him back there you know the play is never over, never truly over. So, maybe if you don't get open in the first window of it, he's going to make something happen so you make sure you get open in that second window," Patruck said.

"And having a guy like that makes it hard for defense to really prepare for us because maybe if you scheme us up on the play, he scrambles out. It's a whole new play and we have another opportunity to get open again.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.