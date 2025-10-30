Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Explains What Makes Brock Bowers Elite
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke to the media on Thursday to preview the Las Vegas Raiders, and we were there for it all.
Q: On Raiders TE Brock Bowers?
Campanile: “Yeah, what we did with him also was we really did a deep dive, even last year, just watching him. He's an elite-level player; he's really, really explosive, obviously for a guy at that position. But I think his acceleration after the catch is really impressive. So, just top to bottom as a player, as a tight end, he really gives them a lot of—honestly, he's got a lot of skills that some guys at that position don't have. I think he's an elite-level player.”
Q: On the value of the bye week?
Campanile: “Yeah, it was super valuable. I think just in a lot of ways, physically for our guys just recovering, and then for us kind of collectively as a staff, every year that's a great opportunity to sit back and look at what you've been doing well, what you haven't been doing well, where you’ve got to improve and then where you can grow, where you can add on from stuff that you're already doing. So, it was really super valuable for us. I thought our coaches did a great job just coming back with the reports, and as a staff, for us to sit down and look at every little nuance of our system and where we can improve, it was useful.”
Q: On if he found anything about the defense in the self-scout?
