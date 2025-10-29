Which Trade Deadline Strategy the Jaguars Must Follow
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have another week to monitor the trade market before the deadline comes and goes, and we are one day closer to knowing if the Jaguars' new regime has another trick up their sleeve.
Ever since hiring head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, the Jaguars have been one of the NFL's most aggressive teams when it comes to trades. Should that continue before the deadline hits next Tuesday?
CBS Sports recently took a look at which way the Jaguars' regime should move ahead of next week's deadline.
Buy or Sell
CBS has the Jaguars as one team with playoff hopes that should be aggressive at the deadline, especially with the recent strategies put in place by the Jaguars and their new regime.
"Jacksonville GM James Gladstone has been nothing but bold since taking the job. He traded up for Travis Hunter, moving a massive haul to draft a two-way player who is still finding his way on both sides of the ball. Recently, he made a cornerback swap, bringing in Greg Newsome II from the Browns in exchange for Tyson Campbell," CBS said.
"Even after the Hunter trade, Jacksonville holds considerable draft capital, including multiple picks in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. The Jaguars restructured the contracts of Walker Little and Dyami Brown earlier in October. A move for interior offensive line, interior defensive line, tight end or safety help could be in play."
The Jaguars do have some clear needs, especially along the defensive line. It would make sense for the Jaguars to swing for a home run -- or at least a double -- if there are enough sellers to make it possible for them to land an impact player.
But after giving up a first-round pick for Travis Hunter in April, the Jaguars seem like a team that is looking for lower-level deals that won't require them losing their premium draft capital. One way or another, Gladstone and the Jaguars are a team to watch.
