What the Montaric Brown Re-Signing Really Allows the Jaguars to Do

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed Montaric Brown earlier this week, they did more than bring back a talented player who is hitting their stride.

By re-signing Brown after a breakout year, the Jaguars instead ensured they would not have their hands tied behind their back at any point this offseason -- especially when it comes to the cornerback position.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown's Return

Without Brown in the fold for the 2026 season, the Jaguars might have had to scramble. Whether this is by overpaying for a veteran cornerback in free agency or perhaps forcing a cornerback pick too early, the Jaguars would have had little choice but to take desperate measures if Brown left in free agency.

But with him back in the starting lineup next season, this is not the case. The Jaguars have a unit they can feel comfortable with, and a skilled veteran they believe is still ascending after his first season in the Jaguars' system.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Yeah, so jacked to have Buster back. His interest in being back existed and when it's such a strong match, both parties really interested in bringing that to life... Buster's in a position where he's finally got a chance to play with the same defensive coordinator back-to-back seasons and build off of what was a really strong schematic and skill set tie," Gladstone said on Thursday.

"And I know him and Coach Camp have a really close relationship. He's just starting a family and to have consistency is not a bad thing. Everybody feels like he’s just touching the floor of what he can do in this system and feel really excited about what he'll be able to do as he builds off of the momentum that he was able to showcase."

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) reacts to breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keeping good players is important. But more importantly is for teams to eliminate potential needs far before the draft comes. The only way to build a team the right way is to draft based on more important values than need. By the Jaguars re-signing Brown, they are making sure they do not fall into that trap at any point.

"Then the rest of the group as a whole, it brings with it some stability that allows everybody to operate at a high clip and feel assured going into the offseason that that's not something that we’ve got to be thinking much of as it relates to decisions moving forward," Gladstone said.