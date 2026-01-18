Browns Take Serious Step Toward Poaching Jaguars' Grant Udinski

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have just gotten one step closer to losing a key piece of their staff.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski had his first interview with the Cleveland Browns via Zoom earlier this week. Now, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Udinski will be granted a second interview with the Browns' brass, effectively making him a finalist.

Browns now have requested a second head coaching interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski — this time in person, per sources.



Udinski would become the youngest NFL head coach ever hired if he lands the job, at just 30 years old. pic.twitter.com/bH2vGbfN2Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

Udinski Perspective

It is important to note that Udinski is not the only coach getting a second interview with the Browns. The Browns are set to have five other coaches have in-person interviews for their second round of interviews, with the likes of Jim Schwartz, Nate Scheelhaase, Mike McDaniel, Todd Monken, and Jesse Minter all in the same boat.

Still, the fact that Udinski is a finalist and seems to fit the bill perfectly for what Cleveland needs, it is hard not to be concerned if you have Jaguars interests. Udinski doesn't call the plays in Jacksonville, but he is respected and well-liked in the locker room and coaching staff, and star franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a big fan of his.

“He's helped me a lot. He's really unique. I've never really met anyone like him, the way he approaches the preparation process, the attention to detail, the game planning in general, the things that he thinks about, the conversations that we have throughout the whole week," Lawrence said about Udinski last month.

"It's a very, very detailed process and it seems like we don't leave—there's no stones that are left unturned in his approach with us in the QB room. And obviously Spence [QBs Coach Spener Whipple] as the QB coach, we're all kind of doing it together and the rest of the guys in there. So, there's a lot of hands in there that are helping, making it go. But obviously Grant is one of the big factors and he oversees it and he's done a great job really from our conversations back in the spring and his knowledge of the system."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

If Udinski does get the Browns' head coaching job, the Jaguars will need to find a new offensive coordinator to help head coach Liam Coen lead the offense. The most obvious candidate would likely be an internal promotion for passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, who has offensive coordinator experience and a lengthy and detailed history with Coen. Waldron is amongst Coen's most trusted lieutenants, and would likely fit into the role seamlessly.

