James Gladstone Keeps Another Key Jaguars Free Agent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the second time on Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars kept another key piece of their defense before free agency.

The Jaguars announced the re-signing of linebacker Dennis Gardeck on Monday, making him the second free agency retained before the tampering period after cornerback Montaric Brown.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Gardeck Comes Back

Gardeck played in all 17 games for the Jaguars last season, making eight starts and producing 37 tackles, nine quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble as well as 11 special teams tackles. He spent his first seven seasons in Arizona (2018-24) after entering the NFL with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

In 113 career games (25 starts), he has totaled 144 tackles, 44 quarterback hits, 29 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He also added 60 special teams tackles. Gardeck is a two-time Pro Bowl alternate (2019, 2022), a four-time team captain (2020-23) and a two-time Salute to Service award nominee (2019, 2023).

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, the retainment of Gardeck is another win for general manager James Gladstone and the rest of the Jaguars' front office. While contract details are not yet available, it is highly unlikely that Gardeck signed a deal that is going to break the bank for a franchise that still has work to do when it comes to their cap space.

Gardeck does give the Jaguars great flexibility and security at two positions: strong side linebacker and designated pass-rusher. Gardeck would start games for the Jaguars at outside linebacker and playa unique role in Anthony Campanile's defense that no other Jaguars linebacker proved they could play.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aside from his role at linebacker, Gardeck became a key part of the Jaguars' third-down rush packages. One could even make the argument that he is the reason the Jaguars were able to play Travon Walker inside at times as the season went on. With Gardeck more than holding his own at the edge spot across from Josh Hines-Allen, the Jaguars were able to move Walker around the defensive line.