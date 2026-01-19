Championship Sunday Will Be Full of Former Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' season ended last week, but a handful of former Jaguars are still playing for a shot to go to the Super Bowl.

So, which former key Jaguars will play in the AFC and NFC Championship games? We break it down below.

Evan Engram

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One of the best tight ends in franchise history, the Jaguars moved on from Evan Engram this past offseason and opted to promote Brenton Strange to the No. 1 tight end role. Engram had a record-breaking 114-catch season in 2023. This year with the Denver Broncos, Engram has caught 50 passes for 461 yards and one touchdown catch, while Strange's development became part of his legacy with the Jaguars.

“Brenton is beyond ready, just the way he practices, the way he works. I think I do give a lot of credit to Evan," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said in April. "I think him—Brenton’s a hard worker naturally, but coming in and being behind Evan and having that kind of guy to look up to and as far as Evan's work ethic and being out there early, staying late, putting in all the extra time, I think Benton really fell in line with that and has kept that going. That piece of it makes you feel really good about him because he's doing everything the right way, and then obviously his talent on the field.

Darious Williams

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Darious Williams was a big piece of the Jaguars' 2022 playoff run. Signed that offseason from the Los Angeles Rams , Williams started the year as the nickel cornerback before moving to his more natural spot outside. He played all 36 possible games with the Jaguars during his two-year run, recording four interceptions in 2023. He is back with the Rams for a second stint and will look to win his second ring with the franchise.

Doug Marrone

Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone watches from the bench during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Oh, Doug Marrone. The coach who once took the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game and within minutes of their first Super Bowl apperance is with the New England Patriots as their offensive line coach. Marrone was well-liked in Jacksonville and seems to have found new life back as an offensive line coach.

K'Lavon Chaisson

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of the Jaguars' two first-round picks in 2020, K'Lavon Chaisson has hit his stride since leaving the franchise. Chaisson had five sacks in 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders before 7.5 sacks this season, including three sacks in two playoff games this season. Chaisson has turned into a heck of a player.

Jason Myers

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) reacts after missing a field goal in the final second of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jason Myers being really good after leaving the Jaguars is objectively funny. Good for him.

