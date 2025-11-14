The Jaguars' Closest Access to Justin Herbert: His Brother Patrick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Meet Patrick Herbert.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie tight end out of Oregon has been with the franchise since he signed with them following the 2025 NFL Draft. After training camp came and went, Herbert landed on the Jaguars' practice squad and has been a part of the franchise for the first year of the Liam Coen era.
Watch Herbert talk from Jaguars locker room below
Herbert Brothers
This weekend, Herbert will share the same stadium with a player he has plenty of familiarity with: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, his brother. While many eyes will be on his older brother on the opposite sideline, the younger Herbert is not making the week any more than it is.
"Honestly it is just kind of a normal week. Show up and give the defense the best look I can. I get to see my dad this weekend, and then get back to work," Herbert said in the Jaguars' locker room this week.
Herbert first followed his brother at Oregon, where his older sibling starred as quarterback before becoming a top pick for the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he has established himself as one of the NFL's best passers.
"Yeah, it's awesome. I think we kind of take for granted sometimes. Looking at him, to be able to go he's been in the league for five or six years, whatever, and it's a big accomplishment," Herbert said.
This is Justin Herbert's first time at EverBank Stadium since the Jaguars' miracolous comeback against the Chargers in the 2022 playoffs. The highlight of the Jaguars this decade and the peak of many players' career with the Jaguars was one of the greatest comebacks of all time, but the franchises have gone in different directions since.
Patrick wasn't at the 2022 game, which is likely one Herbert will try to put behind him when the two teams square off this weekend.
"Probably just sitting in the basement watching it with my friends. I don't remember exactly, but, yeah, I remember that game," Patrick Herbert said.
Of course, the two brothers have journeys that are entirely their own. This weekend isn't about them and their relationship, it is about the Jaguars and the Chargers. But it is still a moment worth recognizing.
This weekend will mark a similar occasion as to when the Jaguars and Quincy Williams played the New York Jets and brother Quinnen Williams in 2019, an instance where a family got to share in a special moment not many sports families get to share.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.