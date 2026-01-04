Jaguars Make Final Roster Move of Regular Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their final roster move of the 2025 regular season.

The Jaguars announced they have elevated rookie tight end Patrick Herbert from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 18 regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans.

Final Move

Herbert, the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert, had not appeared in a game in the first 17 weeks of the season but will officially make his regular-season debut against the Titans.

The Jaguars have gotten plenty of run out of practice squad elevations throughout the season, and perhaps Herbert can be the next addition to do so. Herbert had a solid training camp for the Jaguars and will now get his feet wet in a game before the playoffs begin.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (47) runs past a pop up dummy during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have been on a roll over the last two months, winning seven games in a row and setting up a massive contest vs. the Titans at EverBank Stadium to close out the regular season. With a win against the Titans, the Jaguars will clinch the AFC South and lock into one of the top three seeds in the entire AFC for the playoff run. For these Jaguars, momentum is very real.

“Yeah, you feel it. Knowing that every entity is its own, every game is its own, every play is its own, every drive, every series. It's all its own entity, and you have to treat it that way but yeah, you can feel momentum for sure. You can feel momentum swings in a game. You can feel them on a drive. You can feel them in a season. So, I don't think that you take that momentum and say, ‘well okay, this is just going to happen now because we have momentum.’ That's not the case," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You earn everything that you get in this league. You earn every opportunity that you get in this league and you've got to take advantage of those moments when you do have momentum. You’ve got to take advantage of them. Your opponent can feel it. I know you can feel it as a coach during a game you can feel those things, but we haven't really talked too much about momentum. It's more so just like, ‘Hey, we're doing some good things. We've got to continue to seize the moment, take advantage of the opportunity that we do have.’ And that I think will in turn ride that momentum.”

