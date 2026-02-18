Three Players From AFC South Jaguars Could Steal in Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the more interesting offseasons amongst all teams across the NFL landscape. After utilizing their first round pick to trade up for generational two-way player Travis Hunter, general manager James Gladstone will have to manage a draft class without a Top-50 selection and a roster that is currently over the salary cap.

Moves will be made to help alleviate these concerns, but the Jaguars have free agency to worry about in the coming weeks. Their defense lacks depth and immediate impact talent at key positions, but adding a few players from their AFC South rivals would be fun to see from Gladstone and company. Here are three players from the Jaguars division they could sign this offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Sheldon Rankins, defensive tackle, Houston Texans

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) carries the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rankins may be on the older side for the Jaguars, but he remains a disruptor in the middle of the trenches. Trending toward joining his fifth team of his soon-to-be 11-year career in the NFL, Rankins is not the most productive player, but he wins with pressures, quick wins in the interior to force running backs off their rushing track, and sound run defense overall. This would be a quality add for the Jaguars on what would likely be a one-year deal for the veteran defensive lineman.

Kwity Paye, edge rusher, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and safety Nick Cross (20), back, combine to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the third quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former first-round pick for Michigan, Paye hits free agency for the first time with 30.5 career sacks to his name. He was an outstanding pass rusher by any means, and he will likely be relegated to a rotational role for his next NFL home. Thankfully, that new home could be in Jacksonville, where they are in desperate need of depth behind stars Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker as the Jaguars look to add more bodies to the room.

Darrell Baker Jr., cornerback, Tennessee Titans

Since having to step up into a CB1 role recently, #Titans corner Darrell Baker Jr. has been one of, if not the most underrated player on Tennessee's roster



- long, physical, aggressive press man corner

- disruptive at the catch point

- stopping power in his hands at the LOS pic.twitter.com/THgKt6Xbir — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) December 10, 2025

One of the bright spots on the Titans' roster this past season was Baker, who emerged as the team's No. 1 cornerback toward the end of the year, which bolstered their secondary. As you see above, Baker brings size, length, and physicality at the line of scrimmage as a press-man defender who can disrupt the catch point—essentially, he is Montaric Brown if he were longer and a pure man defender. This would be a great addition to the secondary in Jacksonville.

