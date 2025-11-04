Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton Shares Hilarious Insight Into His Clutch Play
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a lot of encouraging performances in their Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The game was a lot closer than the team and its fans expected or hoped, but they ultimately got the victory they needed to end their skid, 30-29. The Jaguars started slow in this one before mounting a second-half comeback.
Jacksonville needed overtime to eke out a one-point win. The offense was excellent down the stretch to close the gap and take the lead in the extra period, covering for a defense that allowed four touchdowns and 331 yards to a struggling Raiders' attack. However, when the Jaguars needed their D to step up the most, they got it.
Rather than settling for a game-tying field goal with just seconds left in the game, Las Vegas Head Coach Pete Carroll opted to go for two and the win. Quarterback Geno Smith had a wide-open Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone, but his pass was batted down at the line by DaVon Hamilton, allowing the Jaguars to escape Sin City with a 5-3 record through nine weeks.
DaVon Hamilton breaks it down
DaVon Hamilton was truly the saving grace for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. As well as the offense played in the second half, it wouldn't have mattered if the defensive tackle hadn't risen up to knock down Geno Smith's game-winning attempt. When I said that Tyler Lockett was wide open, I meant that he was literally uncovered, without a defender anywhere near him, left in a gaping hole in the back of the end zone.
Hamilton having the wherewithal to bat Smith's pass down was an incredible play, one that could wind up having significant ramifications on the Jaguars' postseason chances come season's end. When Jacksonville media asked him how it felt, he kept it simple:
"It felt great. I mean, obviously, it won us the game. Trying to step up in a major way for my team in order to win the game, so it was great for me."
When he was asked to break down his process leading up to the batted pass, he had a hilariously candid response:
"I'm going to be completely honest with you; I have no idea on any of these questions. I was just out there, just trying to play [laugh]. I know we had to finish our game, and [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile] basically told us to really lock in, focus, and do what you have to do in order to win, and that's when I went out and tried to execute."
