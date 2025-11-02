Jaguars @ Raiders: Week 9 Live Game Thread
The Jacksonville Jaguars' schedule lightens up significantly after their Week 8 bye. That starts with their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are just 2-5 on the 2025 NFL season. Their lone win since their startling season opener victory over the New England Patriots came against the Tennessee Titans.
If the Jaguars want to be seen as a true playoff threat this year, they not only need to take care of business in Las Vegas, but they also must put together a statement game and prove that they belong in the NFL's upper echelon. It might not be as easy a task as it seems, though.
Like the Jags, the Raiders are desperate for a win after an offseason spent trying to accelerate their rebuild. They've been a severely disappointing team so far, but they, too, are coming off a bye to hopefully correct their most glaring issues and collect themselves after a deflating start to the year.
Injury report sides against the Jaguars
Not only are the Jacksonville Jaguars facing an equally determined team in Week 9, but they're coming into this game much more banged-up than the Las Vegas Raiders. They were hoping to use their bye to get healthier, but instead emerged out of the break more depleted than ever.
The Jaguars lost two starters, Travis Hunter Jr. and Eric Murray, to IR, joining Brenton Strange. Jacksonville's pass-catching corps has been critically hampered, with backup tight end Quintin Morris and wide receiver Tim Patrick listed as out against the Raiders. Devin Lloyd didn't progress as hoped during the bye either, as he's questionable for Week 9.
Unlike Jacksonville, Las Vegas did get healthier. They're getting two premier players back against the Jaguars in EDGE Maxx Crosby and Jakobi Meyers. Both stars could be extra motivated to try to notch another commanding performance before the November 4 trade deadline in hopes of finding greener pastures.
Still, there are no excuses for the Jaguars — not if they mean to be serious postseason threats this season. Teams have overcome much worse in the past, especially true contenders. Jacksonville has the talent available to fill in for its losses. It's high time that players like Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown step up and become the impactful pieces that they were thought to be coming into the year. The Raiders could be an ideal springboard matchup for them to gain the rhythm they need to turn their seasons around.
