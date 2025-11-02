Jaguars @ Raiders: Week 9 Live Game Thread

#Jaguars Injuries



•1st Rd CB/WR Travis Hunter - IR

•3rd Rd S Caleb Ransaw - IR

•S Eric Murray - IR

•TE Brenton Strange - IR

•6th Rd LB Jalen McLeod - IR



•Every WR sans Parker Washington on this week's injury report (Cephus on IR also)



At least OL looks to be healthier?