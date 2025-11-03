One Play Gave Jaguars Momentum They Needed vs. Raiders
Things didn't look good for the Jacksonville Jaguars to begin their Week 9 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite coming off a much-needed bye, they looked as lost and sloppy as they did in their two-game skid against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
The defense was getting driven on with relative ease, couldn't generate any pressure on Geno Smith, and didn't force any turnovers. Meanwhile, the offense couldn't capitalize on its scoring position on two separate occasions. Trevor Lawrence threw an interception in the end zone to kill one drive, while penalties knocked them out of field-goal range on a second opportunity.
Toward the end of the first half, Jacksonville was staring down a 6-0 deficit. They looked lifeless and defeated, ready to accept a third straight loss. Then, the two-minute drill came.
Cam Little's record-setting field goal changed everything
The game was scoreless until the final minute of the first half in Week 9's clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, Geno Smith found Brock Bowers in the end zone to put the Raiders up with just 35 seconds until intermission. The Jaguars were reeling, and their offense gave little indication that they'd be able to turn things around up to that point.
However, with the new kickoff rules and Cam Little's big leg, Jacksonville only needed an 18-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Parker Washington to get into scoring range. Unfortunately, Little's confidence had completely dissipated heading into Week 9. While he had knocked down a 70-yarder in this past preseason, it was hardly a guarantee that he'd be able to hit a 68-yard try.
Thankfully, he did, setting a new NFL record and kicking life back into the Jaguars. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how impactful those three points turned out to be for Jacksonville:
"That was what ignited us, I think. They missed the extra point on their touchdown. We get it in field goal range, or we get it in somewhat range. And for a guy that we have not lost confidence in, everybody's been trying to get us to lose confidence in him, I know that for sure, and we have never lost confidence in him. And he went on the bye, got away from it, and set an NFL record on his first kick back... [He] then makes, obviously, multiple critical kicks throughout the game to keep the thing going. Couldn't be more proud of him and this whole team."
