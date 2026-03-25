The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the teams in the NFL that have to have a good NFL Draft this year. The Jaguars players this offseason and they are looking to get the right players for this team in the draft.

Even without a first-round pick, the Jaguars could still have a good draft. Their general manager, James Gladstone , knows how to be around a team when they do not have a first-round pick. He had seen it a lot of times when he was part of the Rams organization.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Gladstone will bring that experience to the Jaguars, and that was a major reason they brought him in as general manager last season. The Jaguars want to make sure they go after players they believe will make this team better, not only next season, but in the future.

Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen know how they want to build this team for next season and to have success for years to come; it is important for them to make sure they draft well.

Edge Rusher Prospect for Jaguars

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A prospect that might surprise some for the Jaguars comes on the defensive line. That is Keyron Crawford out of Auburn. Crawford has a good upside, and he showed why he is a good edge rusher last season.

The thing that stands out from watching Crawford is his explosive step off the snap. It is something that man does not have. He knows how to get after the quarterback, and the Jaguars will develop him in the run game.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (DL34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will be adding to a defensive line group that is stacked, but Crawford will be a huge depth piece to have. Not only that, he will be learning from some of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

That is only going to help Crawford develop into what many people believe is going to be the next good edge rusher in the NFL. The Jaguars could go with that because they want to be better next season at getting after the quarterback. That is something they talked about this offseason.

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers nose tackle Keyron Crawford (24) against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Crawford was a late addition when it comes to football. He started playing late in high school, but he has shown improvement in each season in college.

Now, he is climbing draft boards in the NFL Draft, and the Jaguars could be the team that takes the chance on him, and it could be the biggest pick on the defensive side of the ball in the 2026 NFL Draft.