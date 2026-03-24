Jaguars Have One Clear Blockbuster Move They Could Make

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of turnover this offseason. That is something that was expected from the Jaguars by how good their season went last year, and all the good players that were on that team that were free agents this offseason.

That is why it is important to have things set with the front office and the coaching staff on the field. This coaching staff is great, and they are going to work with the players who will be in the building next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When you play well in a contract year, that works well for those players, and the Jaguars had a lot of those players last season. Other teams saw those players, and they wanted them, and some got them from the Jaguars. This is a good problem to have for any NFL team.

That means you are doing something right with your franchise. Now, the Jaguars are looking to get the next set of good players to make into stars and make this team better than even last year.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars should trade for top Running back

A position that will have a lot of question marks for the Jaguars heading into next season is the running back position. The Jaguars lost their starting running back, Travis Etienne Jr., in free agency. He signed with the New Orleans Saints.

That leaves a huge hole in the back field . Head coach Liam Coen will look to get this next running back in place and put him in the best position to be successful because we know that Coen is big on his run game in his great offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can one option for the Jaguars be to trade for Miami Dolphins star running back De'Von Achane?

We have seen the Dolphins go into a mini rebuild and load off a lot of their star players. One star that remains is Achane. Achane was a top running back last season, and some will say he was the best running back in the league.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Right now, the Dolphins have said that Achane is off limits, and they are not looking to change that. That is something that could change as we get closer to the 2026 NFL Draft and the 2026 NFL season. We know in this league, anything could happen at any time.

Achane is an elite talent who would take the Jaguars' offense to another level. Even with Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., the Jaguars should consider this blockbuster.