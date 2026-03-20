Devin Lloyd Details His Departure From Jaguars

While the Jacksonville Jaguars stayed quiet to begin free agency, their sister franchise, the Carolina Panthers, was the complete opposite. Not only were they noisy, but they were loud to begin the league year, signing Jaelan Phillips to a big contract as their No. 1 pass rusher while later signing offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

However, what hurt Jaguars fans the most was the departure of All-Pro linebacker and fan-favorite Devin Lloyd, who signed with the Panthers on seemingly a much cheaper deal than what was expected on the market, earning roughly $15 million per season for the next three years. What stings even more is that Lloyd revealed to Panthers beat reporters that an offer was on the table from Jacksonville as he discussed leaving his home of the past four years.

Lloyd discusses departure from Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Jaguars did not pick up Lloyd's fifth-year option, considering the cost for a linebacker on the fifth year being $24 million at the time. Understanding general manager James Gladstone's philosophy and how it is tied to that of the Los Angeles Rams of past years, re-signing Lloyd was likely never on the table.

"I think Devin's impact on our football team over the course of the last year was nothing short of significant," Gladstone said. "And without him, without his on-ball production, games are going to look a lot different. The results of those games are going to look a lot different, and I know that our coaching staff had such a high appreciation for what he did."

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd was understanding of the Jaguars' positioning, as he explained to local reporters in his first virtual press conference with the Panthers. The second-team All-Pro linebacker knew as soon as his fifth year was declined, he was in a "prove-it" deal with Jacksonville, understanding the expense of the franchise tag once the offseason rolled around.

"As far as the 5th year option, whenever I found out the news, it was just more so okay, at this point now I know this is effectively a one-year ‘prove-it’ deal or a contract year," Lloyd said. "It was more so just me understanding okay, after this year, I'm going to be a free agent, especially with the linebacker tag and it being mixed in with pass rushers.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"So, that's just the reality of it. You look at that, and you look at it, and you're realistic with yourself. But other than that, it was just more so just playing ball. I didn't put too much into it. At the end of the day. I just went out and attacked each day and let the days stack."

At the end of the press conference, Vashti Hurt of Carolina Blitz asked Lloyd whether the Jaguars expressed interest in bringing him back, to which Lloyd only replied: "There was an offer on the table."

This shouldn't be a shocking revelation for Jaguars fans, as this would be routine for Gladstone to attempt to bring back the Pro Bowl linebacker. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, there was a better offer from Carolina, and Lloyd has a chance to be a transcendent player for their franchise.