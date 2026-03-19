Jaguars Linebacker Room Faces Uncertainty After Devin Lloyd Departure

Tests in the NFL are risky. They create potential hurdles that could rise to prominence quickly if they fail. Yet, in this league, you have to take risks; everything about this is risk, whether that is injury, taking a chance on inexperience, or the potential for success in a time of uncertainty.

This is what the Jacksonville Jaguars face this offseason, filled with risk of a lackluster free agency and no first-round pick to be excited about. Coming off 13 wins and winning the AFC South, the lack of moves made has Jaguars fans concerned, especially after losing star linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency to the Carolina Panthers.

The level of uncertainty is fair, considering how the Jaguars struggled on defense without him. The linebacker room has much to prove outside of its veteran presence in the room.

Jaguars linebackers must prove their worth

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) flips a ball behind his back before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering his fifth year with the franchise, Foyesade Oloukun has been a steady presence on the Jaguars defense for the past four years, becoming the glue of the team and one of the most underrated players at his position. Oluokun crossed the 1,000 tackle threshold and the number is expected to climb as long as he remains helathy, but the loss of Lloyd could be costly in 2026, at least early on.

Looking at the rest of the depth chart, we should assume a rookie linebacker could be selected to join the likes of Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser, Dennis Gardeck, Jalen McLeod, and Branson Combs. There will be plenty of competition throughout the summer for the WILL role alongside Oluokun. Gardeck is the team's SAM linebacker with excellent pass rush and special teams ability, as the same can be said for McLeod and Combs.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, this could be a great opportunity for Miller, a former fourth-round pick in 2023, a draft class that the Jaguars have many decisions to make at the position. Second-year linebacker Kiser could emerge as a quality early-down run defender with some spot-drop capabilities, while Miller and a possible rookie linebacker could see plenty of time on the field.

It is a good year to draft a linebacker, even if the Jaguars might avoid the position with their first pick, coming at No. 56 overall in the second round of the NFL Draft. This could become a complicated situation as the offseason goes along. However, the best-case scenario could be Miller's emergence as a quality starter at WILL linebacker to fill the void left behind by Lloyd.