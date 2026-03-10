Jaguars Lose Devin Lloyd — So What's Next

One year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were asking themselves what they had in fourth-year linebacker Devin Lloyd. The fourth-year linebacker was coming off another up-and-down season, as he had for the years prior. A new defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, changed the picture for Lloyd entirely.

Lloyd became an All-Pro in a contract year, finishing second across the NFL in interceptions and finishing third among all off-ball linebackers in pressures. Now, Lloyd is gone, signing with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. The Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone must venture into the unknown and consider what is next for the team after losing their best defensive player from last season.

What's next for Jacksonville after losing Devin Lloyd?

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

First, let's shoutout Lloyd. He earned his payday with the Panthers, who signed the best linebacker they have had since Luke Kuechly retired six years ago. They're getting a true middle-of-the-field playmaker that can help transform their defense into a much better unit in 2026, a year that many expect the Panthers to be competing for a postseason spot.

Yet, for the Jaguars and their fans, this one stings. I wrote that it was a mistake to let Lloyd walk, even though I understand the philosophy around it from Gladstone's perspective: if Lloyd were a pass rusher or even a quality interior defensive tackle, he would've been a significant priority. Yet, he plays for a position of lesser value, just like Travis Etienne does, though it doesn't erase the sting Duval Country is feeling right now.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allowing a talented homegrown player is always tough, but this is where the Jaguars must rebound. Despite not having a first-round choice in this year's NFL Draft, Gladstone has 10 draft picks to find, not necessarily the next Devin Lloyd, though a player who could quickly develop into a high-level defender in the NFL.

I see why Gladstone decided to move on from Lloyd: not only the free agency class at the position, but also the draft. This is one of the deepest linebacker draft classes in years, likely since 2018 when Tremaine Edmunds, Leighton Vander Esch, and Fred Warner—to name a few—were drafted. Gladstone understands the value of this class and the level of depth and talent across the board.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Losing Lloyd may sting for a year or two, but this is where coaching comes into play. Campanile has a strong suit with linebackers, considering his previous work in Green Bay and Miami. This is a big offseason and summer for guys like Ventrell Miller and Jack Kiser to step up into larger roles, though, if a top available linebacker prospect is there for the choosing at No. 56, the competition will be much steeper during training camp and the early goings of the season.