Duval Breathes Sigh of Relief After Jaguars' Nail-Biter Overtime Victory
A win is a win... right? The Jacksonville Jaguars really put that to the test in Week 12. On the same day the Indianapolis Colts fell in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jags took advantage and closed the gap in the AFC South race. They wanted to truly one-up the Colts, though, allowing Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals to force overtime, so they could escape with a three-point win.
Ultimately, Jacksonville did what it needed to do to move to 7-3 on the 2025 NFL season. The fanbase had to strap in for the roller coaster ride in this one, though.
There were turnovers, sacks, and big referee calls galore. Practically everything a person could want in a game, this one had. Not a Jaguars fan, of course, as they would have much preferred a comfortable, boring road victory, but alas.
Jacksonville can finally breathe
Trevor Lawrence was the story of the game in the Jacksonville Jaguars' narrow Week 12 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals, and not in a good way. He finished with four turnovers: three interceptions and a strip-sack that was caught by defensive end Walter Nolen III and returned for a touchdown, giving flashbacks to the loss versus the Houston Texans. Aside from those four horrid plays, Lawrence put together a decent stat line, finishing with 285 total yards, including 18-of-30 passing for three touchdowns.
The Jaguars managed to avoid a third defeat at the hands of a backup quarterback this season, edging out a win over Jacoby Brissett. He played admirably, even absorbing a huge hit from Devin Lloyd that was flagged for unnecessary roughness but eventually overturned after review.
Lawrence and the Jaguars finally managed to get Jakobi Meyers his first touchdown with the team. He nearly had one on his first catch after the trade, but it was called back due to penalty. He had a chance early in this game that was ripped away from him by Garrett Williams for T-Law's first pick of the day. Finally, he got his moment in the sun after finishing the first half with zero targets. He turned it on down the stretch, finishing with four catches, 50 yards, and the score.
Brenton Strange made his long-awaited return against the Cardinals. It didn't take long for him to make his presence felt or prove why the team and its fans missed him so badly.
The weekly Parker Washington love flowed in today, as he made big catch after big catch and had another incredible punt return. Even a near concussion couldn't stop him. For a team severely lacking consistency, he's been a trustworthy pillar this year — kind of like a majestic oak that can't be chopped, or a raging river that could never be emptied.
