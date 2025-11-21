Trevor Lawrence is a Rollercoaster — Why Sometimes That's a Good Thing
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has struggled to find consistency in the 2025 NFL season. They've reached some soaring heights under Head Coach Liam Coen, but they've also plunged to some abysmal depths.
They've had seven games this year with 26 or more points on the board. Unfortunately, their other three outings saw them score 46 total, with 17 against the Houston Texans, 12 versus the Seattle Seahawks, and just seven in London, opposite Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.
That has led to a middling overall showing, with the Jaguars ranking 13th in points per game (25.0) and just 20th in yards (326.9). As the quarterback, Trevor Lawrence has to shoulder the bulk of the blame for Jacksonville's offensive inconsistency, especially since he hasn't been the most reliable producer this season.
It's not all bad for Trevor Lawrence
The thing about roller coasters is that they also climb for a large portion of the ride; it's not all just steep drops. It wouldn't be much of a thrill if one just cruised at low altitudes the whole time. It only feels like a meteoric fall because it flew so high in the first place. That's what makes Trevor Lawrence so infuriating for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans sometimes.
He has all of the talent in the world, and now and then, he puts it all together and produces a masterpiece. Obviously, the wish is that he can be consistently great week in and week out, but that's never going to happen. Not because he won't grow, but because it's impossible for an NFL quarterback. Patrick Mahomes just had two of the worst games of his entire career for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Buffalo Bills just took a brutal loss to the Houston Texans, in which Josh Allen took eight sacks for 70 yards, threw two interceptions, and never found the end zone. The very game before, he scored six touchdowns, three through the air and three on the ground, becoming the only quarterback in league history to have done so twice. There's only been one other QB to do it at all, and it came decades ago.
Lawrence's low points are brutal to watch, but his mercurial nature can sometimes lead him to bounce back incredibly in the same game. In the 2023 playoffs, he threw four picks in the Wild Card round but also passed for four touchdowns and led his team to a 31-30 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
He threw an interception early in the rematch in Week 11 of this season, before rebounding with two total touchdowns and a commanding 35-6 victory for the Jaguars. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski spoke on his quarterback's ability to recover after mistakes:
"Yeah, those plays are challenging to get over for some guys because they are so impactful. But he's had kind of that 'what now' mindset, not focusing on ‘What can I do the next play’ or ‘What did I do wrong the last play?’ — just learning from the past and then living in the present and saying 'What now?' Taking each play as its own, it takes a lot of maturity and a special type of mental discipline to be able to do that. And he's been able to do that over some adversity.
And then even when things are good, you can't go the other way and go too high after a great play. So, he's done a great job approaching each play as its own, each drive as its own, and just living in the present in that regard.”
