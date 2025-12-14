Duval Dissects Jaguars' Delightful Detonation on Jets
Despite their highly encouraging 9-4 record going into Week 15, there was a lot of anxiety surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their clash with the New York Jets. At least, there was coming from the fanbase. As it turns out, the team was completely prepared for its opponent.
The Jaguars and their fans aren't accustomed to being favored by huge spreads. Jacksonville went into Week 15 laying nearly two touchdowns against the Jets and third-string quarterback Brady Cook. That made everybody nervous, due to this franchise's inexperience in such a situation and its penchant for soiling games it's supposed to win. Not only did the Jaguars cover, but they actually doubled up the spread, trouncing the Jets, 48-20.
Jaguars got everything they wanted
Trevor Lawrence continued his ascension. He set a couple of new career records against the New York Jets. He had four total touchdowns in the first half. He finished with five passing scores and six total, to go along with 381 combined yards on 20-of-31 completions and five rushes.
There was a bit of a scary moment for T-Law. On a broken play, he spiked the ball after seeing the refs throw flags, but wound up jumping on it for fear of a potential turnover. At the bottom of the pile, he suffered a small hand injury. Thankfully, he was able to tape up his fingers on the sideline, come back into the game, and continue to dominate for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head Coach Liam Coen said in a midgame interview that it wasn't anything serious. Clearly, it wasn't enough to slow him down.
In the Jaguars' last game, Brian Thomas Jr. got going a bit with three catches for 87 yards, including a couple deep connections with T-Law. That performance gave hope that he could return to being a featured part of this offense for Jacksonville's home stretch and the postseason. BTJ built plenty more momentum and confidence against the Jets, finishing with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Aside from Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr. was the other star for Jacksonville's offense today. He surprisingly didn't get much going on the ground, gaining just 32 yards on 12 carries. However, he did plenty of damage as a receiver, grabbing three balls for 73 yards, with each catch resulting in a touchdown for him.
The Jaguars' defense took full advantage of a favorable matchup against an undrafted rookie third-string quarterback. They picked off Brady Cook three times, one each for Ventrell Miller, Antonio Johnson, and Montaric Brown. Jacksonville continues to prove that their takeaways streak to begin the season was no fluke, and instead a result of their dedicated preparation and aggressiveness.
