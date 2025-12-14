Duval Dissects Jaguars' Delightful Detonation on Jets

Despite their highly encouraging 9-4 record going into Week 15, there was a lot of anxiety surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their clash with the New York Jets. At least, there was coming from the fanbase. As it turns out, the team was completely prepared for its opponent.



The Jaguars and their fans aren't accustomed to being favored by huge spreads. Jacksonville went into Week 15 laying nearly two touchdowns against the Jets and third-string quarterback Brady Cook. That made everybody nervous, due to this franchise's inexperience in such a situation and its penchant for soiling games it's supposed to win. Not only did the Jaguars cover, but they actually doubled up the spread, trouncing the Jets, 48-20.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball to a fan after scoring a rushing touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars got everything they wanted



Trevor Lawrence continued his ascension. He set a couple of new career records against the New York Jets. He had four total touchdowns in the first half. He finished with five passing scores and six total, to go along with 381 combined yards on 20-of-31 completions and five rushes.



Trevor Lawrence through three drives, by air yards



Behind LOS: 0 attempt

0-9 yards: 2/3, 22 yards

10-19 yards: 6/6, 86 yards, 2 TD

20+ yards: 0 attempts



No screens, no shots. Just shredding in the dropback game. So much rhythm rn. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 14, 2025

TREVOR LAWRENCE JUST HAD THE BEST GAME IN NFL HISTORY!!



Nobody ever had 300+ pass yds, 5+ pass TDs, 50+ rush yds and 1+ rush TD in an NFL game ... UNTIL NOW pic.twitter.com/fKbU8iSky7 — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) December 14, 2025

Ummm guys, I think Trevor Lawrence is comfortable in Liam Coen’s offense — The Notorious D.R.E. (@DreDay911) December 14, 2025

Trevor Lawrence since the Bye Week



- 6-1 Record

- 1779 Total Yards

- 18 Total TDs

pic.twitter.com/Usn1z6j94m — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 14, 2025

There was a bit of a scary moment for T-Law. On a broken play, he spiked the ball after seeing the refs throw flags, but wound up jumping on it for fear of a potential turnover. At the bottom of the pile, he suffered a small hand injury. Thankfully, he was able to tape up his fingers on the sideline, come back into the game, and continue to dominate for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head Coach Liam Coen said in a midgame interview that it wasn't anything serious. Clearly, it wasn't enough to slow him down.



Looks like they taped the base of Trevor Lawrence's index finger on his right hand. Throwing on the sideline now. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 14, 2025

In the Jaguars' last game, Brian Thomas Jr. got going a bit with three catches for 87 yards, including a couple deep connections with T-Law. That performance gave hope that he could return to being a featured part of this offense for Jacksonville's home stretch and the postseason. BTJ built plenty more momentum and confidence against the Jets, finishing with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.



Is BTJ fixed? — Kendra Middleton (@KenniMiddleton) December 14, 2025

Aside from Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr. was the other star for Jacksonville's offense today. He surprisingly didn't get much going on the ground, gaining just 32 yards on 12 carries. However, he did plenty of damage as a receiver, grabbing three balls for 73 yards, with each catch resulting in a touchdown for him.



A hat trick for Travis Etienne!



NYJvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/bjm8wMhn8l — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

I see why Clemson was beating everyone with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne — year 23 (@johnrivers131) December 14, 2025

Trevor Lawrence had a perfect passer rating (158.3) when targeting Travis Etienne



He also had a perfect passer rating when targeting Bhayshul Tuten



Liam Coen was on one today — Gus Logue (@gus_logue) December 14, 2025

The Jaguars' defense took full advantage of a favorable matchup against an undrafted rookie third-string quarterback. They picked off Brady Cook three times, one each for Ventrell Miller, Antonio Johnson, and Montaric Brown. Jacksonville continues to prove that their takeaways streak to begin the season was no fluke, and instead a result of their dedicated preparation and aggressiveness.

Hey Mendoza , Brady Cook is here we’re good pic.twitter.com/y54AaRR7rA — 👌 😂 (@Felizpimentel_) December 14, 2025

Brady Cook's parents watching him throw his first career touchdown 🥹



What a moment for the UDFA rookie and his family ❤️



(via @NFLonCBS)



pic.twitter.com/GkcmxnKdGH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2025

Easy interception for Ventrell Miller. Brady Cook’s fault pic.twitter.com/WfJeAT0GHG — NFL Interceptions (@interceptnfl) December 14, 2025

CB Antonio Johnson just mossed Arian Smith pic.twitter.com/O4UGsY5Opd — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 14, 2025

