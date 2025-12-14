Jaguars vs. Jets: Week 15 Live Game Thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a great job of exorcising their demons this season. Head Coach Liam Coen and the rest of this brand-new staff have led the purification process for this team. This year, the Jags have managed to win on the West Coast, beat a backup quarterback, and take control of the AFC South with a huge divisional win.



Now, they're well on their way to a playoff bid. Jacksonville has another chance this week to do something that this franchise has historically failed to do in the past: cover a double-digit spread. In Week 15, they face the 3-10 New York Jets. Understandably, the Jaguars are comfortably favored in this one, but it doesn't bring much solace to the fans who have watched this team blow many games they were supposed to win in the past.



What Week 15 means for the Jaguars



The Jacksonville Jaguars get to face a bottom-feeder in Week 15, but this is a crucial game for them. At 9-4, they control their own destiny in the AFC South. If they can win out from here, they'll lock up the division and host a playoff bout in the postseason. But losing any of their final four will open the door for the Houston Texans — or even the Indianapolis Colts — to get back in the mix.



Nothing's off limits for the Jaguars if they can take care of business against the New York Jets. Moving to 10-4 will put them within arm's reach of even the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and with it, the first-round bye. They have a head-to-head with the current conference-leading Denver Broncos next week. Jacksonville will need a little help from Denver's other opponents, as well as the teams that play the New England Patriots, but it's not out of the question. However, that's assuming they get past the Jets in this upcoming game.



Injury report leans in Jaguars' favor



For the first time in a long time, the Jaguars conducted practice with all eligible participants. That doesn't count Travis Hunter Jr., of course, who was put on season-ending IR following knee surgery, but it's great to see this team getting healthier at the perfect time. A few players are listed as questionable or were limited in practice: Parker Washington, Walker Little, and Andrew Wingard.



On the other hand, the Jets are coming into this one pretty depleted. Both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields are out, meaning that third-string quarterback Brady Cook will get the start. If he goes down in this one, Adrian Martinez will take over. Two other starters are out for New York: tight end Mason Taylor and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa. Be sure to refresh this page often to see all our live game updates.

