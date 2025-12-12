Why the Jaguars Might Unlock Their Best Offensive Looks vs. the Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars have surpassed almost all of their expectations. At 9-4 and leading the AFC South, not many can claim they predicted this team would be in a better place at this point in the 2025 NFL season.

There's not much more that can be asked of Liam Coen and his players in his first year as head coach in this league. However, the offensive development has been a bit lackluster, considering Coen's background as a mastermind on that side of the ball.



Jacksonville's attack has shown some progress lately. Since their Week 8 bye, the Jaguars have averaged 30.2 points per game. That would rank second in the NFL for the season. And yet, there's so much more room for improvement within this offense. They have a prime opportunity to reach their ceiling in Week 15.



Jaguars' offense could dominate against the Jets



In their next game, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the 3-10 New York Jets. This is an opportune matchup for Head Coach Liam Coen to flex his offensive mastery as play-caller and help build some momentum for his team on the attack ahead of a potential playoff run. On paper, the Jets aren't the worst defense, despite selling off two of their cornerstones in Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner ahead of the trade deadline.



New York is currently 17th in yards allowed (329.6) and 26th in points given up (26.8) per game. However, a deeper dive into the numbers reveals that the Jets' opponents have been jumping out to large leads early on and were happy to kill the clock after that. New York is just 28th in defensive EPA (expected points added) per play. This unit is equally as porous against the pass and the run, although they've given up far more yards on the ground due to the aforementioned circumstances.



Trevor Lawrence is looking for his 4th game in a row with 225+ pass yards & 2 TD passes. pic.twitter.com/UUkr0GPGuU — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 11, 2025

The Jaguars' offense should have little trouble building a rhythm against the Jets. Earlier in the season, Jacksonville led with its run game. Lately, though, Trevor Lawrence and the air attack have been the strength of this team. FanDuel has T-Law's line set at 218.5 passing yards. He's met that mark in nine of his 13 games so far, including his last three outings.



He's notched five touchdowns as a ball-carrier this season. He's at +240 to get another one versus New York. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne Jr. is at -220 to find the endzone. Jakobi Meyers is at +155, and Brian Thomas Jr. is at +175.

