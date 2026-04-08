Expectations For Jacksonville Jaguars Ahead of NFL Draft

The absence of a first-round selection in the NFL Draft can dampen the excitement for fans of teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars. After trading up for wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, Jacksonville is without a top pick, with its first selection coming at No. 56 overall.

For the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone, a quiet offseason leads to some interesting expectations for the draft, which comes all the more important with 11 selections to fill out the rest of the roster. Figuring out those expectations is why I'm here. Let's look at three main expectations ahead of the NFL Draft two weeks from Thursday.

Trading up from No. 56 (or at any point) should not be ruled out

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gladstone is not a conservative general manager, showcasing aggressiveness when it is needed. It worked out well with the trade-up for Hunter and acquiring Jakobi Meyers. Now comes to conversations likely happening within the front office and head coach Liam Coen, who could be discussing the worthiness to move up as high as the first round or moving up five spots to jump a team that could steal one of their top prospects available.

What is important here is that this does not exclude other selections. Jacksonville could move back into the second round if Gladstone wanted, or move up or down in the third round, considering their hefty draft capital. How Gladstone approaches April 23 to April 25 will be intriguing to see from this perspective.

Best defensive prospect available should be the goal at No. 56

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' defense took a hit this offseason with the loss of Devin Lloyd. They also require depth across the board, even at safety, where they have plenty. This is a defensive-heavy draft class, and one Jacksonville should take full advantage of early in the draft.

My favorite prospect for them heading into the April 23 selection process is Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes, one of the more versatile players in the class despite a concerning injury history and being an older prospect. Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton would be an intriguing option, along with Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter or Texas Tech standout defender Jacob Rodriguez. Don't rule out R Mason Thomas and Illinois' Gabe Jacas at No. 56 as well.

Edge rush depth should be addressed with the first four draft selections

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a sack against Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Day Two of the draft features plenty of projected edge rushing talent who could provide immediate depth to the Jaguars pass rush room, one in dire need of more juice and explosiveness behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Thomas and Jacas have already been mentioned as possibilities at No. 56, but the three third-round choices could feature the Michigan duo, Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, Texas Tech's Romello Height, and UCF's Malachi Lawrence.

There will not be a shortage of talent to take at the position with Jacksonville's first four picks. The question remains who would fit with the franchise. My pick is one of the Michigan pass rushers as intangibly rich defenders for Anthony Campanile and his defense.