James Gladstone has a way of making things interesting for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The second-year general manager has the team on the right track, despite lacking a first-round draft choice and limited salary cap space to make bigger moves.

Gladstone has emphasized the importance of Day Three picks when it comes to making trades and finding aggression for players the Jaguars want. They did so last year by trading up for generational two-way player Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall, and they could do it again from the No. 56 overall choice in the NFL Draft.

If the Jaguars do decide to be aggressive in the second round, who could they target in a trade-up scenario? Let's look at some prospects to consider.

CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Linebacker may not be a significant need for the Jaguars this offseason, despite losing Devin Lloyd, as Gladstone has trust in the current group of Foyesade Oluokun, Ventrell Miller, Dennis Gardeck, and Jack Kiser. Yet, if a top linebacker prospect like Allen were to fall into the second round, along with the assumption he is a favorite within the front office, he would be a viable trade-up candidate.

Allen has an incredible range, explosion downhill, man coverage skills against tight ends and running backs, and plays with excellent run fits to be a standout defender as a rookie. The reason for Allen's fall could be the lack of athletic testing in the pre-draft process, on top of some nagging injuries from this past season.

Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, UCF Knights

Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs from UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lawrence has been a fast riser in this draft class since the scouting combine. With one of the best pass-rush win rates among Power 4 teams last season, Lawrence pairs his high-end athletic testing with a terrific bag of pass rush moves to quickly generate pressure off the edge while displaying the length and power capacity to thrive against the run. Don't be surprised if there is a run on pass rushers in the middle of the second round and the Jaguars make a jump for Lawrence.

Peter Woods, defensive tackle, Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after sacking Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'm in the minority of people who still believe Woods is a great draft prospect, currently listed inside the Top-10 on my big board. The former five-star recruit, was not utilized as a true attacking three-tech lineman who can work across face into the A- and B- gap to generate pressure or penetration in the run game with rare movement skills.

However, inconsistent tape, nagging pre-draft injuries, and less-than-stellar testing have painted a rough picture. Woods is still a great talent, and Jacksonville would be a great fit for him to unleash his potential. If he were to fall to the early 40s, Gladstone could make a move.

Chase Bisontis, offensive guard, Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Koli Faaiu (61) and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) block against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The closer we get to the NFL Draft, the more I feel Bisontis is going to be out of the Jaguars' immediate range at No. 56. This is arguably the cleanest guard in pass protection in the draft, with the movement skills and play strength capacity to grow as a run blocker.

Bisontis clears Patrick Mekari at right guard in terms of pure ability in pass sets, especially within technique, anchoring, and pop in his hands to generate jolt against opposing rushers or penetrators. With a high ceiling at the position and a consistent need to improve depth and talent along the offensive line yearly, Bisontis could resolve issues of long-term stability up front.