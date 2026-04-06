4-Round Jaguars Mock Draft Featuring Aggressive Move For Top Defender

More than two weeks remain until the start of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23-26 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Teams have already begun finalizing their draft boards through meetings to narrow down the specific players they want to target to help build their franchise's foundation, with the culmination coming in the selection process on the final Thursday of April.

The Jacksonville Jaguars likely sit in the same boat. However, they have taken a page out of the Los Angeles Rams' playbook by being as quiet as possible during the pre-draft process to avoid any potential bias toward a prospect ahead of the draft.

Though, as we have seen with general manager James Gladstone, the aggression could rev up early in the draft, despite not having a first-round pick. As we look at my latest prediction for the Jaguars ahead of draft weekend, that aggression could come quickly.

Round 2, No. 42 overall (via New Orleans Saints): Christen Miller, defensive tackle, Georgia Bulldogs

The moment when #Jaguars edge Travon Walker got his contract extension, we were talking to his good friend Christen Miller on @NFLNetwork... and it was fantastic. Must. See. pic.twitter.com/aiSO2ew5H0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2026

Gladstone trades up with the Jaguars first pick in the draft for the second year in a row, acquiring the Saints second-round selection to move up 14 spots in exchange for No. 56, No. 164, and No. 233 overall as the bevy of Day Three picks comes into good use.

Miller reunites with his good friend and fellow Bulldog Travon Walker, who received a massive contract extension on Friday. This is a player who doesn't have elite sack production, but when he times his snaps right, he is a force in the middle of the trenches with an excellent toolkit against the run.

Round 3, No. 81 overall: Treydan Stukes, defensive back, Arizona Wildcats

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Stukes is one of my favorite players in the NFL Draft and has the potential to be a standout defender for an NFL secondary. He may scare teams with his injury history and being an older prospect, but Stukes seems like a player who would fit the "intangibly rich" profile to perfection.

The standout Wildcat is a terrific athlete with outstanding football IQ, ball skills, coverage prowess, and run defense. If not for the injuries and age concerns, he would be a lock to be a Top 50 selection.

Round 3, No. 88 overall: Billy Schrauth, guard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Billy Schrauth (74) sings the alma mater after beating the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Adding interior offensive line depth is critical for the Jaguars this offseason, especially in this draft class with a strong group of interior help from the third to fifth rounds. Schrauth was one of the top players for the Fighting Irish last season, and is a well-proportioned guard with good functional athleticism who plays with good technique and anchoring ability in pass protection. Schrauth could make a run for the starting right guard spot with Patrick Mekari.

Round 3, No. 100 overall: Jaishawn Barham, edge rusher, Michigan Wolverines

Sep 13, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Joe Labas (2) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Barham reminds me of Gardeck with what he could bring to the next level. Having converted from linebacker to edge rusher midseason. Barham plays with great movement skills and athleticism to be an effective rusher off the edge, while posing a skill set to be an effective SAM linebacker. Barham's versatility will stand out with Gladstone and the Jaguars, potentially providing them with a versatile depth piece at the first and second levels.

Round 4, No. 124 overall: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, linebacker, TCU Horned Frogs

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) of TCU practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Eight of the Jaguars nine draft selections from the 2025 draft were from the Senior Bowl. Look for that trend to continue this year with a selection of a handful of players from this year's All-Star Game. Elarms-Orr's biggest issue is playing with consistency against the run, but his coverage skill set stands out as a potential WILL defender early in his NFL tenure. This could be a Day Three steal if defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile can flip a switch with the Alamo Bowl defensive MVP.