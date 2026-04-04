Jaguars' Liam Coen Details Intriguing Philosophy on Quarterback Development

In the thick of NFL Draft season, the online communities that make up the draft fanatics and pundits get to express their process of how they evaluate different position groups and players. However, on a rare occasion, you'll find some pre-draft tidbits and observations from NFL coaches on player development at the next level.

There is no better coach to explain the process than Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who has helped turn the careers around of Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence in back-to-back seasons while having experience at Kentucky with a highly-touted prospect in Will Levis.

Coen has never coached a starting rookie signal caller, but he knows a thing or two about player and quarterback development. He discussed earlier this week at the NFL's Owners Meetings about the biggest jump for a rookie signal-caller heading into their second year in the league.

Coen discusses the evolution of young quarterbacks

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Every quarterback in the NFL ever, especially starters, has their unique transitions and ways of growth in the NFL early in their careers. Some have "it" right from the jump, while others take time to progress and evolve to the speed of the game. Coen shared similar observations, explaining that the game can slow down for a young passer, but challenges arise with the new information provided.

"I think that the speed of the game I think slows down in year two a little bit," Coen explained. "Whereas now you've also seen some guys fall off in year two a little bit, and challenges that come up. Because in year one, I think no matter what, you're just playing. Who cares, dude, just go play."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sometimes, it takes a few more years for quarterbacks to figure it out, as we have seen in a recent rejuvenation of franchise passers such as Geno Smith, Mayfield, Super Bowl LX champion Sam Darnold, and Lawrence, who seemed to finally have the game slow down for him to allow for a high execution of football last season.

While Coen was never directly referring to Houston Texans signal-caller C.J. Stroud or Carolina Panthers passer Bryce Young, he does infer that players can, at times, trip over the expectations given heading into a rookie quarterback's second campaign, leading to overthinking and getting away from the fundamentals.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) mid-field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young and Stroud have seemingly moved in opposite directions of progressions, but as Coen continued to explain, he said something that has resonated with Jaguars fans and his quarterback since midseason of 2025: cut it loose, let it rip.

"Sometimes, [in] year two, you can start tripping on the expectations or what just happened. I’ve got to redo that, I’ve got to be better," Coen said. "It's like, dude, just break it back down, go back to square one a little bit, the fundamentals, techniques that got you here, lean into those. Don't overthink. I think a lot of second-year quarterbacks, especially, start overanalyzing a little, and it's like, dude, just go let it rip, cut it loose and play."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen wait to see the result of a challenge during the second quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen emphasised that these signal-callers do know more in their second year. These are new professionals in their early 20s, undergraduates just a few years removed from high school, and still growing and developing their brains. It is football education, experience, and pure science, and Coen makes sure to tell his quarterbacks not to overcomplicate things and play fast.

"You're going to know more. It's obvious," Coen said. "Well, don't overcloud that, don't overcomplicate that, and just go play fast."