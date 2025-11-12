Jaguar Report

The Fallout of Travis Hunter's Season Ending Injury

Watch what Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had to say about Travis Hunter on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost Travis Hunter for the season, and the fallout is clear.

We discuss Hunter's season-ending surgery and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

To watch today's episode, view below.

For a transcript of Liam Coen's comments on Hunter, read below.

Q: On WR/DB Travis Hunter’s season-ending surgery?

Coen: We shared yesterday on Travis's successful surgery and that he's out for the season. Yes, on the field for obvious reasons he'll be missed. But also, off the field, he’s got that presence, that confidence that is infectious. Fortunately, we won't lose that. Our team, our locker room will rally and continue to do so, and Travis will be right here in Jacksonville, rehabbing with us for the remainder. He's already back in town.

Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) enters the field before the start of the game during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And he'll be able to get with these guys in the meetings and learning, studying and really diving into that as he goes through this process. I understand there's a lot of questions about if he'll remain a two-way player and all those kind of things. Guys, all of that is very premature. And at the end of the day, like every player on this roster, he'll be evaluated at the end of the season, and we'll be able to give him his three better, three best and the things that we need to continue to improve upon and the things we need to build on. But right now, our complete focus is on the Chargers and getting a much-needed win on Sunday.”

Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: On the benefit of seeing seven games of Hunter towards his offseason evaluation?

Coen: “Yeah, and then also looking at, okay, where do we need him most in more ways than others? So, I definitely think that the whole thing's been a learning experiment but getting to know the person has obviously been the most important thing. And the type of competitor, the way that he learns, the way that he competes, the way that he practices, that’s stuff that we've been able to gain valuable information on and be able to use moving forward and actually put into continued practice.”

Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to his carry during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: On if he expects Hunter to be the number one receiver and corner in the future?

Coen: “All that's very premature to answer at this point. You have a lot of confidence in the makeup, the person, the competitor, the athlete, the talent. Like I said to him, so many players have gone through minor setbacks for major comebacks and that's been the complete message to him.”

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) lets out a yell as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: On the initial thoughts for Hunter when learning he is out for the season?

Coen: “It's always that initial shock is, I'm sure, a challenge. And he's very fortunate to have a strong support group around him and got a lot of guys, a lot of people that care about him. So, I feel very confident that he will come through on the other side of this thing.”

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a tackle during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.