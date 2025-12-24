Former NFL Star Isn't Sold on Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing with the best momentum in the National Football League right now. They are firing on all cylinders and are now one of the best teams in the AFC and in the whole NFL. There were many questions about this team each week, and they continue to answer them.

They did that in their last game. It was the biggest game of the Jaguars' season. It was a prove-it game for the Jaguars for many people who have not seen enough from this team.

The Jaguars answered again and are now a serious threat to any team once the playoff starts. The Jaguars went to Mile High and beat the best team in the AFC, the Denver Broncos. Not only did they beat them, but they did it in blowout fashion.

It was a back-and-forth game for the first half. Then, the Jaguars broke it loose in the second half. They made the right adjustments in the second half of that game, and we saw them handle Denver. Something that has not happened all season.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his career, and head coach Liam Coen has been the difference maker for Lawrence and the rest of the team. He has these guys believing that they could win any game, no matter where it is. And these players believe in Coen and the rest of the coaching staff. These Jaguars tell are the new team that is in the mix now, and you could say that they could make a run to the big game.

One former NFL defensive back does not think the Jaguars are a team to be scare of in the playoffs

Jaguars New Threat in AFC

"When they have a playoff game, am I betting with the Jaguars at home? No," said former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib on The Arena: Gridiron. "Am I betting on them to win the Super Bowl? No. They got a good team, but as I said, I saw it in person, it was more about what the Broncos did wrong than what the Jaguars did right. It is just not wowing me. I think the Broncos are better than them. The Patriots are better than them. The Bills are better than them."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If the Steelers play hot, they could give them some work to. I just do not see them as a power house in the AFC to me."

