Jaguars' Updated Look at Playoff Picture, Potential Opponent

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up their biggest win of the season this past Sunday, in Week 16 of the NFL season, over the Denver Broncos. They did not just win, but they did it in convincing fashion.

All the questions that people had about this Jaguars team have been answered, but they are not done. The Jaguars also clinched a playoff spot. That is something many did not have them doing this season, with all the new pieces that came in this offseason.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has this Jaguars team playing the best football we have seen in years. Jacksonville is ready for its moment and is not taking it for granted. They know this is a huge win, but they also know that there is still work to be done. The Jaguars have beaten the best team in the AFC and one of the best teams in the National Football League. The Jaguars moved one game closer to clinching the AFC South and have a huge game coming up in Week 17 as well.

No. 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 11–4 | Opponents left above .500: 1 | Playoff probability: 100%

"Jacksonville has clinched a playoff spot after winning six consecutive games and will now take on the Colts in Indianapolis. If the Jaguars win and the Texans falter against the Chargers, they’ll lock up the AFC South for the first time since 2022," said Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.

If this team handles their business these last two games, they will be set up to make a deep run in the NFL playoffs. That is soemthing that they want to do and show everyone it is not just a lucky season. This Jaguars team has everything it takes to win in the playoffs. This season has been about different tests, and they have passed many this year. Nowing are looking for the best possible seeding.

If the playoffs started today, the Jaguars would be playing the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville. That would be one heck of a game. Two of the best quarterbacks this season are going at it. That is what you want to see in the playoffs. Right now, the Jaguars are playing their best football of the season. That is what you want your team to be trending towards as they get closer to the playoffs. Now, we will wait to see what seed the Jaguars end up getting. There is still a path to the No.1 seed.

