How Jaguars Found Their 'Warrior Mentality' in Narrow Win Over Colts

When the Jacksonville Jaguars routed the New York Jets 48-20, pundits said it didn't mean anything. And they were right. The Jets have lost their last four games by a combined 101 points. It was a meaningful win for the Jaguars' confidence and their place in the standings, but it wasn't exactly proof that this team was a bona fide title contender.



Then, Jacksonville went on the road and coasted to a 34-20 victory over the AFC-leading Denver Broncos. That meant a lot. It showed the world that the Jaguars could do more than just beat up on bad teams — they can compete with anybody. But can they respond when things aren't going their way? They just proved they could in Week 17's clutch win over the Indianapolis Colts.



Jaguars needed their wake-up call from the Colts



Going into Week 17's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars had already clinched a postseason bid. They couldn't rest on their laurels, though, considering the Houston Texans were right on their tail for the AFC South crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference was still open for the taking.



Still, maybe the Jags had taken their foot off the gas a little bit. They wound up coughing up two turnovers in the red zone and failing to convert a fourth down in scoring position, leading to a way-too-narrow 23-17 win against 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers. However, Head Coach Liam Coen was especially proud of how his team was able to roll with the punches and emerge victorious despite not holding the momentum throughout the contest:



"That's the warrior mentality we've been talking about for quite some time since Houston, getting the job done regardless of the circumstances and regardless of guys being at a hundred percent or the amount of people we had sick during the week, or the amount of guys playing in different spots they hadn't played or whatever it is. And getting the job done regardless. That's what I'm proud of, is no excuses, no flinch, no blink, just keep competing, especially down 10 on the road."



"That was a Super Bowl-contending team a few weeks back with a different quarterback. So that's still a damn good football team, a well-coached football team. And I thought they actually had a pretty good crowd for being in the circumstances they’re in. And so, that's a good win. Any of these are good, but to not play great in the red zone offensively and to have a little bit of a slow start as a team, I thought it was a gritty win for our guys."

