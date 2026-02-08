Why Liam Coen Is Excited About Trevor Lawrence's Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 2025 was a wild ride for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars went from a 4-win season and firings a year prior to a 13-4 season in 2025, winning an AFC South title and hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2022. While the Jaguars' magical season ended sooner than most figured it would with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, there is no denying what the Jaguars did.

With this in mind, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has a few reasons to think 2025 can be the start of an impressive run and that 2026 could be even better. Coen explained one big reason in a recent interview on 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

Source of Optimism

With the way Trevor Lawrence played to end the 2025 season on an eight-game winning streak, there is no telling what the Jaguars' offense can look like if Lawrence takes another step next season. And for Coen, there is reason to believe this could be the case. That reason, of course, is the fact that Lawrence is finally 100% healthy entering an offseason after injuries over the previous two seasons.

"We fell short of the ultimate goal but I do believe that the process was successful..



I'm very proud of our group and this will be the first offseason that Trevor Lawrence has been healthy in a long time" ~ @LiamCoen #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qPZQok3B5t — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2026

"Well, Trevor, first offseason healthy in a long time man. It is," Coen said.

Beyond Lawrence's health is the fact that he will have some consistency around him in terms of the coaching staff, something he has missed for the last few years one way or another. And after a shoulder injury against the Philadelphia Eagles required surgery last season, Coen and his staff didn't get a complete look at Lawrence until last summer.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This time around, that will hardly be an issue. The Jaguars will hit the ground running in a way this offseason that they weren't able to last year, which could be one reason for the passing game's slow start."

"So to have that continuity with the ability to have your offense coordinator back, your pass game coordinator back, your quarterback coach back. I mean, that's huge. I mean, he literally didn't throw last year all spring until, I don't know, June or whatever it was," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to congratulate other Buffalo Bills players after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So you're working on the lower half, which was awesome. You're working on the upper half, which was awesome. But we got to do that without seeing the result of a completion or not. It's like, all right, dude, let's just get your footwork right, the head, the mind, the progressions. Now to be able to put it all together this spring. I think it'll be fun."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.