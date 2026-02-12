Jaguars' Franchise Tag Reality Has Set In

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2025-26 season is officially over, a new Super Bowl champion has been crowned, all head coaching jobs are filled, and the offseason is off to the races.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, that first means tackling major question marks on two of their best performers from last year's 13-4 season: linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Travis Etienne.

Before either hits free agency in March, the Jaguars have the option to retain both via the franchise tag. But as that window opens next week, it appears more and more unlikely the Jaguars will look to take that path.

Franchise Tag Update

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones recently did a dive into each potential franchise tag situation entering the offseason, and he makes clear what has been assumed all along when it comes to the Jaguars and the potential usage of the franchise tag.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd are technically tag candidates, but sources do not expect Jacksonville to use the tag on either player," Jones said. "Lloyd faces a linebacker tag number near $28 million, which groups off-ball linebackers with outside players. Fred Warner doesn't make that kind of money, and the Jaguars already have Ventrell Miller on a rookie deal."

"This regime also declined Etienne's fifth-year option last year, and it's hard to envision the team using a $14 million tag even after his nearly 1,400 scrimmage yards in 2025."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw both Etienne and Lloyd make massive contributions to their 2025 efforts. Lloyd was named a second-team All-Pro and made some of the Jaguars' biggest plays of the season in wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, Etienne was the team's most effective and valuable offensive piece during their 5-3 start, and he then took his game as a receiver to a new level over the second half of the season. Etienne had arguably the best season of his entire career in 2025, and the Jaguars would have to replace plenty of production if he left.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just because the Jaguars do not franchise tag either player doesn't mean there is no chance of them returning. The free agency window doesn't start for another month, giving the Jaguars a period of time to work out a long-term deal with either.

If the Jaguars can't find deals that work for both sides, expect both players to be major names in the free agency market.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Extremely happy for Devin and his production this season and finding real footing in a way that aligned with what he knew he could be," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month.

"Look forward to working through the offseason process with our coaching staff and everyone else to determine what's best for everybody and seeing if there's something to be done. But nonetheless, the role that he had in what we did this season was real and I think it was very vivid for all to see."

