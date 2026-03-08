Final Thoughts, Predictions on Jaguars' Start of Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the next couple of days, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on one of the most important stretches of their entire offseason: the start of free agency.

Free agency is often the wild, wild west of the NFL, with contracts being doled out to free agents and markets being reset daily. The Jaguars are in a much different position this time around than they were last offseason , when general manager James Gladstone , head coach Liam Coen, and the executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, all took the helm for their first offseason in charge.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, Jacksonville Jaguars is executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, center and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, all talk on the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a 13-4 season and an AFC South title, the Jaguars now have some clear priorities this offseason. They also have some major names set to be free agents in running back Travis Etienne, linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Montaric Brown.

So with free agency now just a day away, what are our final thoughts and predictions on the Jaguars in this free agency class? We break it down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left and Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, center, all talk with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Final Thoughts and Predictions

First and foremost, I think it is fair to say we should not count the Jaguars out of some kind of blockbuster move. While the Jaguars have not been a part of the big moves of the offseason thus far like the Maxx Crosby and Trent McDuffie trades, the Jaguars still have one of the most aggressive front offices in the NFL. They need to clear cap space, but can easily do so. I am not sure what would still qualify as a blockbuster since they are not in the A.J. Brown market, but it is hard to ever be stunned when it comes to this regime.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I continue to believe Montaric Brown is the Jaguars' most important free agent. I know Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne are the bigger names and will almost assuredly sign bigger deals than Brown, but Brown is perhaps the most valuable of the trio. Brown has gotten better each year of his career and is far from a one-year wonder, and the Jaguars would have a noticeable gap to fill with him gone -- a gap I think would be harder to fill than the ones at running back and linebacker.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) reacts to breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars still have some cap work to do. They are out of the red when it comes to the cap, but that doesn't mean they are done since they still need some room to sign their draft class and make any moves in free agency. They have only redone the deals of signings from the 2025 free agency class thus far, and I think there are still some players they might part ways with. I am most interested in Arik Armstead considering both the potential savings and the fact that he plays such a massive role.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I think the Jaguars will sign ... Eric Wilson, Sean Tucker, and re-sign Tim Patrick and Dennis Gardeck. This isn't the full extent of which I expect the Jaguars to make moves, but these are the ones I at least feel comfortable predicting. None would be a break-the-bank move, which ...

If the Jaguars make a big splash, I think it would be for defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson is known to have interest in playing in Florida, and the Jaguars saw firsthand last year has talented he still is when healthy. He had a lost season and his lack of run defense would be a bit of a question mark, but he is the name amongst the top free agents who I think would actually make sense. This isn't me saying it will or it could happen, and there are no developments on this front, but it is at least worth connecting dots.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images