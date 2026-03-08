Final Thoughts, Predictions on Jaguars' Start of Free Agency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the next couple of days, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on one of the most important stretches of their entire offseason: the start of free agency.
Free agency is often the wild, wild west of the NFL, with contracts being doled out to free agents and markets being reset daily. The Jaguars are in a much different position this time around than they were last offseason, when general manager James Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen, and the executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, all took the helm for their first offseason in charge.
After a 13-4 season and an AFC South title, the Jaguars now have some clear priorities this offseason. They also have some major names set to be free agents in running back Travis Etienne, linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Montaric Brown.
So with free agency now just a day away, what are our final thoughts and predictions on the Jaguars in this free agency class? We break it down below.
Final Thoughts and Predictions
- First and foremost, I think it is fair to say we should not count the Jaguars out of some kind of blockbuster move. While the Jaguars have not been a part of the big moves of the offseason thus far like the Maxx Crosby and Trent McDuffie trades, the Jaguars still have one of the most aggressive front offices in the NFL. They need to clear cap space, but can easily do so. I am not sure what would still qualify as a blockbuster since they are not in the A.J. Brown market, but it is hard to ever be stunned when it comes to this regime.
- I continue to believe Montaric Brown is the Jaguars' most important free agent. I know Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne are the bigger names and will almost assuredly sign bigger deals than Brown, but Brown is perhaps the most valuable of the trio. Brown has gotten better each year of his career and is far from a one-year wonder, and the Jaguars would have a noticeable gap to fill with him gone -- a gap I think would be harder to fill than the ones at running back and linebacker.
- The Jaguars still have some cap work to do. They are out of the red when it comes to the cap, but that doesn't mean they are done since they still need some room to sign their draft class and make any moves in free agency. They have only redone the deals of signings from the 2025 free agency class thus far, and I think there are still some players they might part ways with. I am most interested in Arik Armstead considering both the potential savings and the fact that he plays such a massive role.
- I think the Jaguars will sign ... Eric Wilson, Sean Tucker, and re-sign Tim Patrick and Dennis Gardeck. This isn't the full extent of which I expect the Jaguars to make moves, but these are the ones I at least feel comfortable predicting. None would be a break-the-bank move, which ...
- If the Jaguars make a big splash, I think it would be for defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson is known to have interest in playing in Florida, and the Jaguars saw firsthand last year has talented he still is when healthy. He had a lost season and his lack of run defense would be a bit of a question mark, but he is the name amongst the top free agents who I think would actually make sense. This isn't me saying it will or it could happen, and there are no developments on this front, but it is at least worth connecting dots.
- I think Devin Lloyd will be a Dallas Cowboy, and I think Travis Etienne will be a New Orleans Saint. Kenneth Walker will become, I believe, a Kansas City Chief.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley