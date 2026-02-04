Fred Taylor Weighs In on If Jaguars Should Re-Sign Travis Etienne

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne had a spectacular 2025 season. Now the question is what happens next?

After playing on the fifth-year option last season, Etienne is set to be a free agent in March unless the Jaguars opt to re-sign him. The debate over whether to retain the former first-round pick and three-time 1,000-yard rusher.

But for the greatest running back in the entire history of the franchise, the answer to the Etienne question could not be more clear.

Fred Taylor on Etienne

Speaking to Hard Rock , all-time franchise leading rusher Fred Taylor detailed why he was so impressed by Etienne's performance this season and whether the Jaguars should re-sign him.

"Etienne has shown a lot of patience and persistence. There was a lot of bad media out there questioning if he could perform and what he did was answer all those questions. He showed speed, burst and power," Taylor said.

"He showed that he’s an every-down back and that he’s still dangerous in the passing game as a receiver. He showed that he’s able to pick up the blitz on third downs in passing situations. So, he checked off every box that people questioned him on. He was able to go over 1,000 yards rushing for the third time in his career, too."

Etienne had his game completely unlocked under head coach Liam Coen, driving the offense over the course of the Jaguars' 5-3 start before the passing game took off. And once it did and the running game became secondary to the offense's success, Etienne became a true weapon as a pass catcher and found the end zone multiple times in the regular season and then again in the playoffs.

As a result of everything Etienne proved in 2025, Taylor believes the Jaguars are better off re-signing their top back.

"So, I hope the Jags can find a way to sign him and bring him back to Jacksonville. He can continue to teach and lead the young running backs in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. because he’s a good person. He’s a good person, even more than he is a good player, and as a teammate, you need those guys in the locker room to help create a certain culture," Taylor said.

"And as a running back, he has all the tools as well. He has the vision. He makes the cuts. He has a jump cut which is high quality, and it was just a matter of time before he showed the reason they drafted him and reunited him with Lawrence.

