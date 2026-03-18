Jaguars Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. -- The first wave of free agency is over, and it appears most big moves have been made in the early NFL offseason.

So, when reviewing what the Jaguars have gotten right about free agency so far, and what they haven't, what conclusions do we come to? We break down the state of J ames Gladstone's second offseason and more.

What they got right

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars kicked off the early offseason process by retaining both Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck before the two everhit the open market. Brown was signed to a healthy, but still team-friendly, three-year deal after cutting his teeth as a seventh-round pick and working his way into the starting lineup over the years.

By bringing back Brown, the Jaguars eliminated a potential looming need at cornerback and equipped second-year cornerback Travis Hunter with a running mate for years to come. Brown does not look like he has peaked as a starter, and the best very well still could be to come,

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Gardeck was brought back on a cheap deal that will give defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile one of his favorite defenders back. Gardeck gives the Jaguars depth at linebacker, pass-rusher, and special teams. Bringing him back on such a small deal might not make big waves, but it was a significant move.

Then there is how the Jaguars handled the Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd situations. While each were first-round picks and fan favorites, the Jaguars made the right moves to let them walk and recoup fourth- and fifth-round projected draft picks for next year. More picks can help the Jaguars make additional improvements moving forward, and the Jaguars have already found a cheap semi-replacement for Etienne in Chris Rodriguez Jr.

What they missed so far

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) sacks New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is hard to say the Jaguars have missed anything in free agency as long as you are of the opinion that letting Lloyd and Etienne walk was the right move, which I am of the opinion of. There is a reason it was so overwhelmingly expected throughout the NFL, and the Jaguars are one linebacker away from replacing each with relative ease.

With that said, the Jaguars' pass-rush is just as much of an issue today as it was when they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. The Jaguars do not have the financial bandwidth to make big moves, but not even one addition to the defensive front yet is a bit interesting considering the severity of the need.