Game Balls From Jaguars' Season-Defining Win vs. Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 34-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington

I normally do not do split game balls, but I don't think I would be able to justify not giving one to either Trevor Lawrence or Parker Washington. Lawrence had a stellar performance, making huge plays on third down and against the blitz to give the Jaguars an edge over the Broncos all game long. His ability to use his legs also showed up more than once.

Then there is Washington. The third-year receiver has had a stellar season and has made big plays for the Jaguars time and time again, but Sunday was a differrent story. Washington was arguably the key cog of the Jaguars' entire offense outside of Lawrence. The Broncos focused on Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr., but it was Washington who the Jaguars were able to lean on.

Defense: Travon Walker

Travon Walker has had an interesting season. He won't hit double-digit sacks for the third year in a row due to injuries he has had to battle throughout the entire season, but that does not change the fact that he has had a massively impactful season. And on Sunday, Walker perhaps had his best performance yet.

Walker made a massive play on a third-down tackle for loss early in the game to force the Broncos to settle for a field goal, nearly had his third week in a row with a fourth-down stop, and had three quarterback hits to go along with his team-leading five pressures. He was an absolute force for the Jaguars' defensive front.

I thought Travon Walker was fantastic for the #Jaguars on Sunday.



Special Teams: Logan Cooke

DeeJay Dallas deserves some consideration here after having a solid game as a kick returner in his Jaguars debut. Dallas had 66 return yards on two returns, including a 35-yard return that set the Jaguars up with great field position.

With that said, Logan Cooke had one of his best games of the season and deserves this one. Cooke did a great job of helping the Jaguars win the field position battle on Sunday, pinning the Broncos deep on more than one occasion.

