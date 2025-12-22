How Parker Washington Prepared for his Monster Game vs. Broncos

Going into Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars knew that they faced an uphill climb to keep their win streak alive. They had rattled off five straight victories, but their next opponent presented much more of a challenge than the 3-12 New York Jets or the Indianapolis Colts with just one quarter of Daniel Jones under center.



They had to go on the road to face off with the Denver Broncos, who boasted an 11-game win streak of their own. The Jaguars needed someone to step up on offense to help them overcome one of the best defenses in the NFL this year, if not the stoutest. It wasn't Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., or Travis Etienne Jr. No, it was Parker Washington who led the way to a 34-20 upset for Jacksonville.



Parker Washington soars in Mile High



The Jacksonville Jaguars took a long time to find their offensive consistency this season. While they've been largely impressive overall throughout the campaign, they were up and down on that side of the ball. However, Parker Washington was one of the few constants for them, a rarity as a receiver Trevor Lawrence could mostly trust to get open, reel in tough catches, and make plays with the ball in his hands.



Washington's motto has been "chop wood, carry water." It's a Buddhist proverb that serves as a reminder that no status, even enlightenment, erases the grind of daily labor. Rather, the highest spiritual achievement simply unlocks the approach to these mundane tasks, making them opportunities for betterment instead of burdens.



That mindset is evident in Washington's game and was especially apparent against the Denver Broncos, when he engulfed six passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. To rack up most of his yardage, he beat top-tier cornerback Riley Moss twice, making him miss after short out-route catches to get long runs after the receptions. Washington spoke on how he prepared for that matchup ahead of the Jaguars' Week 16 upset:



"The last couple of weeks, definitely just with my situation, just with opportunities, I really studied on just how I can create more YAC (Yards After Catch) with the ops that I do get, and it paid off. It was exciting to get out there and execute what I’ve been trying to make happen for a few weeks. It was really cool, and most importantly, that we got this win today, and that’s what it’s all about. Trevor’s clearly confident right now."

