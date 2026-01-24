Jaguars Get Unsettling Anthony Campanile Update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be eagerly watching how the Arizona Cardinals progress their coaching search over the coming days,

The Cardinals are the only team of the three that interviewed Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for a head coach role that has not yet filled it. Campanile took a second interview with the Cardinals in person this week, and the Jaguars could be in trouble depending on the latest update.

Latest Campanile Update

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Campanile is "firmly in the mix" for the Cardinals job, which is one of just five jobs remaining. After interviewing with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens for their head coach jobs, Campanile's last shot appears to be his best one: with the Cardinals.

I'm told Anthony Campanile is firmly in the mix coming out of his in-person interview with the team this week. https://t.co/wwes4YVBCG — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2026

There is zero debating how big of a loss Campanile would be for the Jaguars' defense and, frankly, the entire building. Campanile is widely-adored insider the Jaguars' facility, and his coaching style and defensive scheme led directly to a massive and instant defensive turnaround for the Jaguars this season.

“Just attacking games 11 as one. Everybody owning their roles in their game, no person is going to shine just doing their own thing," Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun said last season about Campanile's scheme. "Everybody has a little role to do in the defense and then we are very opportunistic getting that ball back. But it's all with communication and being in the right spot, so everybody hunting, flying around. So, it's been very fun to be a part of.”

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars, ultimately, know what Campanile brings to the table on and off the field. The testimonies of the locker room speak to him most of all, which means the Jaguars should firmly wish for the Cardinals to look elsewhere.

“Yeah, I think he does a great job of putting guys in positions for them to be successful. Every guy has a unique talent. Every guy does things well, some more well than others, and I think he does a great job at putting us in positions to succeed," Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome said about Campanile.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Since I've been here, obviously just learning the system, obviously I'm coming from a press man all the time defense to now playing a little bit more different things, but I think he's done a great job of adjusting and allowing me to get up there and challenge a little bit more. So, I think Camp is a hell of a coach and I really enjoy playing for him.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.