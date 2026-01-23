Jaguars Going Against the Grain in NFL's Newest Defensive Gimmick

The NFL is a copycat league. We've seen plenty of different innovations across the league get picked up by other teams hoping to emulate the same success. There have been countless examples on both sides of the ball. Just in recent history, there have been rises in play-action, motion, RPOs, no-huddle pacing, fourth-down aggression, etc. — all driven by specific catalysts that gave opposing defenses fits.



When offenses change, it's on the other side of the ball to counter. On D, there have been surges in zone blitzes, two-high shells, consistent rotation, coverage disguises, and stunts along the defensive line to confuse and fluster the opposition. The latest rage? Nickel packages, featuring versatile and physical slot cornerbacks capable of locking down on wide receivers and shutting down the run at the same time.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41), linebacker Devin Lloyd (0), and the Jaguars defense celebrate after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jaguars are set at nickel



Throughout the 2025 NFL playoffs, it was impossible to ignore the new-look nickel defenses on display. Whether it was Jalen Pitre for the Houston Texans, Derwin James for the Los Angeles Chargers, or Nick Emmanwori for the Seattle Seahawks, some of the most successful units in the postseason featured big, rangy defensive backs, serving as safety-linebacker hybrids that flew around to cover as much grass as possible on every snap.



The Athletic's Ted Nguyen outlined the mentality behind the momentum of nickel packages in the league: "Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald run a system that’s become the trendiest in the league. A core tenet of that system is being able to defend the run from light boxes and sub personnel (five or more defensive backs). To do that, the nickel has to be a third linebacker at times."



The most forward thinking defenses

in the NFL feature the nickel.



Talked with coaches like Jesse Minter about the rise of a position that was once an afterthought https://t.co/HjNVXBXfmr — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 21, 2026

"Also, offenses have trended toward throwing to the middle of the field, so the nickel will almost always be closest to the ball on run and pass. You want your best player to be consistently in the action... True multi-tool nickels don’t grow on trees, but the best defenses in the league have one, and moving your best defensive back there can pay dividends."



The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a specific player that fits the STAR position mold, although Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile did end up playing Antonio Johnson closer to the middle to match up against tight ends and put him in a better position to defend against the run. However, this team did play plenty of nickel, ranking ninth in the NFL in sub-package rate, according to Sharp Football Analysis.



Jacksonville finished the season leading the league in rush defense for the first time in team history, allowing a franchise-low 85.6 rushing yards per game. The Jaguars are the third team since 2000 to not allow a 75-yard rusher in a single game for an entire season. pic.twitter.com/fgQsfumnji — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 4, 2026

And yet, Jacksonville was the top rushing defense in yards per game and second in yards per carry. Why? Johnson is a big reason, along with their other physical safeties, Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard. The Jaguars also featured two of the most agile and magnetic linebackers in the league with Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun.

Their two star EDGEs, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, are excellent at preventing opposing running backs from turning the corner and cutting back. Simply put, the Jaguars were able to do what other defenses were emulating with their nickels. With Lloyd and Wingard set for free agency, they'll have to find a way to retain or replicate that success moving forward.

