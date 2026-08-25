Good and Not So Good From Day 19 of Jaguars Training Camp: Josh Hines-Allen Takes Over

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars held their third of four joint practices on Tuesday, and it was an eventful day at the Miller Electric Center.

So, what were the highs and the lows of Day 19 of training camp? Who stepped up the most, and what issues flared up? We break it down below with The Good and The Not So Good from the first day of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Good

Josh Allen's Tone-Setting Day

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Josh Hines-Allen (41) exits the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' defensive line as a whole has been impressive in joint practices this summer, but they took it arguably to another level against the Buccaneers. That effort was mostly led by defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, who broke the franchise sack record last season and who certainly looks prepared for another big year. A lot of what the Jaguars' rush does is built upon Hines-Allen's skill-set, and this was crystal clear with his performance setting the tone for the unit on Tuesday.

“Man, Josh, he had a hell of a day, which that's typical," Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker said after practice. "He's one of those, you know he's going to come into practice ready to work every day, and he just continuously keeps growing and keeps working on his craft every day, and it showed today.

The Secondary's Improvement

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1), left, and cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) drill during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It felt like the Jaguars secondary had been getting tested in joint practices before Tuesday's, but Day 19 of camp felt like the best evidence of secondary improvement the Jaguars have put on display all summer. It wasn't just because Travis Hunter focused on defense, either. Hunter recorded a pass breakup on the day, but this felt more like a team-effort with the likes of Buster Brown, Jarrian Jones, Antonio Johnson, Eric Murray, Jalen Huskey, and Caleb Ransaw all getting their hands on passes at one point or another.

The Buccaneers' passing game felt frustrated for much of the day, and Brown in particular had a strong performance to cause that kind of stress. The Jaguars' secondary and overall scheme has evolved compared to last year, and there were some positive steps taken in that endeavor on Tuesday.

“Yeah, that's a big thing that we've been working on this offseason has been, challenging people a little bit more, eliminating some of the easy completions that might have hurt us at times last year, and really understanding situation football for Buster as well," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after practice.

"Like understanding the down and distance and what the call is, understanding in the red zone what type of routes that you're going to be typically having to defend, and so it was nice, great to see us get our hands on a few because we haven't had a ton of ball disruption as much as we'd like to maybe have, and that's the yin and yang. You play a little bit more match coverage. Well, your eyes are on the receiver, not the quarterback, so that's always the balance. It's like, do we want to get more sacks and ball production in terms of challenging routes, or do you want to sit there in vision zone and get picked apart, but you're going to get some turnovers, so that's something that we've been working through.”

Second-Year Jaguars

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought the Jaguars had a strong day in terms of performances from their young players. A few rookies made plays over the day, but I think it was the second-year Jaguars who had an even better day.

Running back Bhayshul Tuten got a nod from Coen after practice, with Coen saying Tuten "had a really nice day today." Tuten was also targeted in the passing game after seeing a lot of work in that area earlier in the week of practices.

I thought Caleb Ransaw made some impressive plays coming downhill. These practices are physical but it isn't exactly full-contact, and I think Ransaw would have some jarring hits if it was. He has flashed lately.

B.J. Green was an issue for anyone the Buccaneers put in front of him, and he also recorded a forced fumble on an effort play against a screen.

Jonah Monheim got a handful of reps with the Jaguars' No. 1 offense and looks like the Jaguars' top backup along the interior OL.

The Not So Good

The Pass Protection

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought the Jaguars did a great job of keeping Trevor Lawrence clean in the practice against the Panthers, but they did not have as much luck on Tuesday. Some of the more impressive throws Lawrence made on the day, including a dazzling touchdown pass to Parker Washington, would have been sacks in a game, and it seemed like the Jaguars were allowing the pressure from a few different spots.

The Buccaneers do have a quality front, and their scheme can be a difficult one to play against without a week of game-planning for it. But Lawrence was too often in the crosshairs of the Buccaneers' pass-rushers on Tuesday, and that was despite the Jaguars having most of their offensive line back from injuries.

Rookie Growing Pains

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars saw rookie wide receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams spend the day with the first-team offense due to injuries at the position, and the offense predictably looked like a unit that had rookies in the place of experienced veterans like Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers. This especially showed up when the Jaguars' offense stalled out on their final drive of the day.

Cameron did make a few quality plays on the day, but Tuesday felt like a day in which the offense started and stalled a few different times over the course of the afternoon. The reasonable explanation for that was because it was a bigger workload for the youngest players in the room.

"There were a couple things that I think we might have jacked up out there. I know they're blocking their tails off. I know Josh had a couple good ones," Coen said after practice.

"Probably didn't get a ton of like target work. Parker [WR Parker Washington] was probably getting a lot of it. Strange [TE Brenton Strange] got some more, but I've been pleased with their ability to jump in, in terms of Jakobi’s [WR Jakobi Meyers] down, then B.T.'s [WR Brain Thomas Jr.] out. Being able to go in and us still operate as an offense and still be able to be efficient at times. Still like to see us separate maybe a little bit better on some of those second-level throws, but they're coming along.”

WR Room's Health

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball back during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Brian Thomas Jr. landing on his shoulder on the first play of the practice, the Jaguars went through the day without him and Jakobi Meyers. That left quite the void in the wide receiver room, and one that will probably not get much action until the first week of practice during the regular-season. The Jaguars' passing game can survive in the very short-term, but there will be some moving pieces until then.